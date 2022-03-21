Little over a month after quiting for inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues. former Ajax director Marc Overmars was hired by Belgian side Royal Antwerp FC Monday.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Overmars, 48, last month suddenly stepped down from his job at Ajax, as he admitted to "unacceptable" behavior after it had emerged within the club that he had sent inappropriate messages and photographs to several women who worked there.

At his presentation at Antwerp on Monday, Overmars said the matters at Ajax had been appropriately dealt with and had not impacted his talks with his new employer.

"What has happened at Ajax won't happen again," he was quoted as saying by Belgian broadcaster Sporza.

"I am glad to be here. It is a new chapter for me. A beautiful challenge at a club where I see potential to grow."

Antwerp manager Sven Jaecques said he had not specifically talked to female workers at his club about the decision to sign Overmars.

"It is important to give people new opportunities and to turn the page," he said.

Former Dutch international Overmars played for Ajax from 1992 to 1997 and became director in 2012.

He had been reappointed for a new term until mid-2026 shortly before his shock departure.

Overmars was broadly seen as the architect of Ajax's string of successes in recent years, as he raised salaries at the club significantly and managed to bring in Premier League players such as Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller.