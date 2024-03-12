Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund brace for a decisive clash against PSV Eindhoven at the electric Westfalenstadion, with a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals hanging in the balance.

The tension mounts following a tightly contested 1-1 draw in the first leg on Dutch soil, where Luuk de Jong's second-half penalty leveled the score after an early strike from former PSV star Donyell Malen.

Dortmund's rollercoaster ride continued as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at home against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga just five days after their European clash.

However, they swiftly regained momentum with back-to-back away victories against Union Berlin and Werder Bremen.

Their triumphs in Berlin and Bremen showcased resilience, particularly in the latter fixture, where they clinched a hard-fought 2-1 win despite playing with 10 men after Marcel Sabitzer's dismissal.

Goals from Malen and Jadon Sancho, the latter marking his return to Dortmund on loan from Manchester United with a crucial strike, secured the vital three points.

As Edin Terzic's squad gears up for their sixth Champions League knockout campaign in eight seasons, they draw strength from their impressive record of progressing from five out of their last five knockout ties when avoiding defeat in the away first leg.

However, Dortmund's form at the Westfalenstadion has been inconsistent of late, with just four wins in their last nine home matches across all competitions.

Nonetheless, their unbeaten streak of eight Champions League home games instills confidence as they prepare to host PSV.

In contrast, PSV arrive in Dortmund riding high on an unbeaten streak in the Eredivisie, accumulating seven points from their last three league fixtures.

Their recent 1-0 victory against Go Ahead Eagles maintained their ten-point lead at the Eredivisie summit over second-placed Feyenoord.

Despite suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Champions League group stage, Peter Bosz's side boasts an impressive record of just two defeats in 39 matches across all competitions this season.

However, their historical struggles in Germany, with no wins in their previous 16 visits and five losses in their last six Champions League matches, pose a formidable challenge.

Nevertheless, PSV draws optimism from their past performance at Dortmund's fortress, having secured a 1-1 draw in their sole previous visit in October 2002.

Bolstered by a strong away record in domestic fixtures and the attacking prowess of top scorer Luuk de Jong, who has been instrumental with seven goals and four assists in his last eight appearances, PSV aims to secure a quarter-final berth for the first time since 2006-07.

As both teams finalize their line-ups, Dortmund grapple with injuries to attackers Sebastien Haller and Samuel Bamba, while PSV navigate uncertainties surrounding the availability of Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari.