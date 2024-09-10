Netherlands striker Memphis Depay has joined Corinthians on a two-year contract, leaving Atletico Madrid as a free agent in July, the Brazilian club announced Monday.

While the exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, local media reported that the contract is valued at 70 million Brazilian reais (approximately $12.54 million).

The 30-year-old has scored 46 goals in 98 appearances for the Netherlands but was left out of the squad for this month’s Nations League matches. Ronald Koeman’s side defeated Bosnia 5-2 on Saturday and will face Germany on Tuesday.

Depay’s international career is far from over, with Koeman confirming that his transfer to Brazil will not hinder his chances of playing for the national team.

"I disapproved of Steven Bergwijn’s move to Saudi Arabia, but Memphis’s situation can be different," Koeman told reporters on Monday. "The level of the league in Brazil is different, so yes, he can still be part of the national team, but it depends on his fitness and if he reaches his level."

Depay began his career at PSV Eindhoven and has had stints with Olympique Lyon, Barcelona, and Manchester United. He made 31 appearances in all competitions for Atlético Madrid last season, scoring nine goals.