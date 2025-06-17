Fiorentina have reached an agreement with veteran striker Edin Dzeko on a two-year contract, bringing the 39-year-old back to Serie A after his recent spell in Türkiye with Fenerbahçe.

The Bosnian international, who became a free agent following the 2024-25 season, is set to earn 2 million euros ($2.3 million) annually, with performance-based bonuses included.

An official signing is expected in the coming days following medical examinations, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Journey across Europe

Dzeko’s career has spanned nearly two decades and multiple leagues, showcasing his consistency, adaptability and goal-scoring instinct.

He made his professional debut with Zeljeznicar Sarajevo in 2003 before moving to Teplice in Czechia, where his rise caught the attention of German side Wolfsburg.

In the 2008-09 season, he played a pivotal role in their Bundesliga title win, earning him a move to Manchester City in 2011.

During his four and a half years in England, Dzeko scored critical goals, including during the dramatic final day of the 2011-12 Premier League season, and helped City claim two league titles.

In 2015, he transferred to Roma, initially on loan, and went on to become one of the club’s most influential players. Over six seasons, he scored 119 goals in 260 appearances, wore the captain’s armband, and solidified his reputation as a top-tier striker.

A move to Inter Milan followed in 2021, where Dzeko added another Serie A title and a Coppa Italia to his résumé. He then joined Fenerbahçe in 2023.

Fenerbahçe spell

Despite his age, Dzeko remained an effective forward in the Turkish Süper Lig, scoring 21 goals and registering seven assists in 53 appearances during the 2024-25 season.

He was a central figure in Fenerbahçe’s attack under İsmail Kartal, contributing in both domestic and European matches with his experience and technical quality.

Though the team missed out on the league title, Dzeko’s leadership and professionalism drew praise from both fans and club officials.

What Fiorentina gain

By securing Dzeko’s signature, Fiorentina hope to add a proven scorer and experienced leader to their lineup.

The club, which finished mid-table last season, is aiming for a push toward European qualification.

Dzeko brings Serie A experience, tactical intelligence, and a strong locker-room presence to manager Vincenzo Italiano’s project.

The contract reflects Fiorentina’s confidence in Dzeko’s ability to contribute at a high level, even in the later stages of his career.

It’s a strategic move for a club looking to blend youth with experience, and Dzeko offers both scoring pedigree and mentorship potential.

With over 600 career appearances and more than 300 goals for club and country, Dzeko remains one of the most respected forwards in European football. His return to Italy marks not just a homecoming, but an opportunity to close his career on familiar soil – in a league where he once thrived.