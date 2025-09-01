Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes is on the verge of leaving the Etihad after eight trophy-laden years, with Turkish giants Fenerbahçe set to announce his signing – paving the way for Italian star Gianluigi Donnarumma to join City from Paris Saint-Germain.

The moves, finalized amid a frantic final day of the summer transfer window, reflect City manager Pep Guardiola’s ongoing strategy to refresh his squad while maintaining dominance in England and Europe.

Ederson, 32, has been a cornerstone of City’s recent dominance, winning six Premier League titles, a Champions League, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, and two Community Shields since his 2017 arrival from Benfica for 40.4 million euros ($47.34 million).

Renowned for his distribution and composure, the Brazilian redefined the goalkeeper’s role in England, often acting as a “quarterback” from the back.

Fenerbahçe will reportedly pay 14 million euros for Ederson, a figure reflecting his contract’s final year and City’s desire for a swift transfer.

Verbal approval has been granted by City, with Ederson’s agent Jorge Mendes finalizing personal terms with Fenerbahçe sporting director Devin Özek.

The move strengthens the Yellow Canaries’ ambitions to challenge for the Turkish Süper Lig.

Interest in Ederson had included Saudi side Al Nassr and Turkish rivals Galatasaray, who saw a 10 million bid rejected.

Fenerbahçe’s late push secured the Brazilian’s signature, completing a transfer described as “here we go” by Fabrizio Romano.

Donnarumma to Manchester City

Ederson’s departure clears the path for 26-year-old Donnarumma to join City from PSG for a reported 30-35 million euros, well below the French club’s initial 50 million euro valuation.

The Italian, Euro 2020 hero and former AC Milan prodigy, had struggled for consistent playing time in Paris behind Keylor Navas and Arnau Tenas.

Personal terms were agreed weeks ago, with Donnarumma set to earn around 15 million euros annually.

At City, the 6-foot-5 keeper brings command in the box, penalty-saving prowess, and experience on the European stage – qualities Guardiola will rely on in his possession-heavy system.

PSG, eager to free funds for new targets, expects the deal to finalize imminently.

The bigger picture

The double deal underscores the domino effect in modern transfers, where one high-profile move triggers another.

For City, fresh off a fourth consecutive Premier League crown, these changes come amid contract uncertainties for Guardiola and ongoing legal scrutiny.

For Fenerbahçe, acquiring Ederson adds to a star-studded window including Marco Asensio, signaling Mourinho’s intent to mount a title challenge.

Both deals, likely to be announced officially before the 11:00 p.m. GMT deadline on Sept. 1, 2025, could reshape Europe’s goalkeeping landscape and signal a new chapter for two of football’s elite clubs.