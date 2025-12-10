As uncertainty continues to swirl around Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool, his Egypt teammates have thrown their support behind their captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The seven-time African champions, drawn into Group B with Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe, will be based in the southern coastal city of Agadir for the opening round.

“Players like him do not get benched,” striker Ahmed “Kouka” Hassan wrote on social media, pointing to Salah’s recent spell as a substitute in three straight Liverpool matches, during which he played only once.

“If he starts on the bench, he must be the first to come on – after 60 minutes, 65 at the latest.

“Mo is not just a teammate; he’s a leader, a legend for club and country. Keep working hard, brother. Every tough moment is temporary, but your greatness endures.”

Head coach and former star Hossam Hassan posted a photograph of himself and Salah with the caption: “Always a symbol of perseverance and strength.”

“The greatest Liverpool legend of all time,” winger Ahmed “Zizo” El Sayed wrote. Goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy called Salah “always the best.”

Liverpool have struggled in their title defense this season and sit 10th after 15 rounds, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal. Salah has also battled for form, scoring just four goals in 13 league appearances.

After Liverpool twice surrendered the lead in a 3-3 draw at Leeds United last Saturday, Salah told reporters “it seems like the club has thrown me under the bus.”

“I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame for the slump ... someone does not want me in the club.”

Salah was omitted from the squad that traveled to Milan for a Champions League match against Inter on Tuesday and has hinted that he may not play for Liverpool again.

‘Great feeling’

Saudi Arabia will do “whatever it can” to recruit Salah during the midseason transfer window, a Public Investment Fund source in the kingdom told AFP.

Although Egypt last won the AFCON 15 years ago in Luanda, Salah, 33, believes they will lift the trophy again before he retires.

“It will happen – that is what I believe. It is a great feeling every time you step on the field wearing the Egyptian colors.”

Salah has endured heartbreak in four AFCON tournaments, with Egypt twice finishing runners-up and twice exiting in the round of 16.

He created the goal that put the Pharaohs ahead in the 2017 final, but Cameroon clawed back to win 2-1 in Libreville.

Hosts and title favorites Egypt were stunned by South Africa in the first knockout round two years later, conceding a late goal to lose 1-0.

Egypt reached the final again in 2022, only to lose on penalties to Senegal after 120 goalless minutes in Yaounde.

In Ivory Coast last year, Salah suffered a hamstring injury against Ghana and took no further part in the tournament. Egypt lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo in a last-16 match.

This year, Egypt boast an array of attacking talent with Salah; Omar Marmoush from Manchester City; Mostafa Mohamed of Nantes; and Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan and Zizo from Cairo giants Al Ahly.

Group B is the only one of the six in Morocco featuring two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with Egypt and South Africa heading to the global showpiece in North America.

South Africa exceeded expectations by finishing third at the 2024 AFCON, but Belgian coach Hugo Broos expects a tougher campaign in a tournament that kicks off Dec. 21.

“It will be harder because every opponent will be more motivated to beat us after our bronze medals,” said the tactician who guided Cameroon to the 2017 AFCON title.

Angola and Zimbabwe recently changed coaches, hiring France-born Patrice Beaumelle and Romanian Mario Marinica.

The Angolans have reached the quarterfinals three times, including last year, while the Zimbabweans have never gone beyond the first round.