On Friday, Türkiye and much of the Muslim world welcomed Eid al-Fitr, the three-day celebration marking the end of Ramadan.

Across the nation, sports clubs, federations and athletes joined billions of Muslims worldwide in honoring faith, family and community, issuing messages of peace, unity and brotherhood throughout the public holiday running March 20-22.

Eid al-Fitr commemorates the conclusion of Ramadan fasting, one of Islam’s Five Pillars, with traditions that include special prayers, charitable giving, family visits and shared festive meals featuring sweets such as baklava, Turkish delight and chocolates.

In 2026, Türkiye aligned its observance with many countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, while the eve of Eid (Arife) on March 19 was observed as a half-day work closure in many sectors.

Sports community joins the celebration

Türkiye’s sports landscape, dominated by football but rich with basketball, volleyball and other disciplines, embraced Eid as a moment to highlight fair play, respect and solidarity.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) led the celebrations with President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu extending greetings to players, officials, fans and the wider Islamic community: “I congratulate with my sincerest wishes the Ramadan Holiday of our football family, our citizens living in our country and abroad and the entire Islamic world. May competition remain on the pitch and the spirit of respect guide our actions on and off the field.”

Social media from TFF-affiliated accounts echoed the message, emphasizing friendship in stadiums, unity in communities and solidarity across clubs.

This approach demonstrates how Turkish sports leaders view Eid as more than a holiday, framing it as a platform to reinforce ethics, cohesion and goodwill.

Clubs and athletes celebrate across the nation

Major Süper Lig clubs including Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor traditionally mark the holiday with greetings, personal reflections and family visits to training facilities.

During Ramadan 2026, teams hosted iftars, prayer spaces and accommodations for fasting athletes, easing the transition into Eid festivities.

Adjusted schedules in youth and lower leagues allowed players, coaches and fans to prioritize family and communal observances.

Basketball teams such as Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe Beko and other federations mirrored this spirit.

Athletes, including Turkish-origin and Muslim players abroad, shared messages of unity, bridging local and global sports communities while highlighting inclusivity and shared values.

By actively participating, Türkiye’s sporting community reinforced its connection with the global Muslim world.

Stadiums that normally echo with rivalry transformed into arenas of shared celebration, where fans exchanged sweets and well-wishes. The holiday’s themes of charity, forgiveness and renewed bonds align naturally with sportsmanship, teamwork and resilience.