The Spanish Super Cup once again serves up football’s most enduring rivalry, with Barcelona and Real Madrid meeting in the final for the fourth straight year, and the fifth time in six editions, as the competition returns to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 2026 Supercopa de Espana will be decided this weekend at King Abdullah Sports City, another high-stakes chapter in a tournament reshaped by its four-team format and the RFEF’s lucrative Middle East agreement.

Recent history tilts toward Barcelona.

The Catalans have lifted the trophy twice in the past three finals, including a ruthless 5-2 demolition of Madrid last year, while Real answered in 2024 with a commanding 4-1 win.

La Blaugrana arrive top of La Liga, four points clear of their rivals, and chasing momentum that could define the second half of the domestic and European season.

Both giants earned their place with contrasting semifinals.

Barcelona tore through Athletic Club 5-0 in a statement performance, while Real Madrid survived a bruising Madrid derby, edging Atletico 2-1 despite being outshot and stretched late.

The final now promises not just silverware, but a psychological marker for what lies ahead.

Ruthless Barcelona

Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have become an attacking machine.

Since a Champions League loss to Chelsea, they have reeled off nine straight wins in all competitions, scoring at least twice in every match.

Their semifinal rout of Athletic was decided by halftime, with Raphinha’s brace and the electric display of Roony Bardghji underlining the depth and speed of Flick’s frontline.

Bardghji, a low-cost signing from Copenhagen in 2025, has emerged as one of the season’s revelations, offering directness and composure well beyond his 20 years.

He may still start from the bench, with Lamine Yamal expected to retain his place, but the competition for minutes speaks volumes.

Robert Lewandowski remains lethal at 37, while Marcus Rashford’s arrival has added experience, versatility and leadership, often from the bench.

Barcelona’s aggressive high line does leave space in transition, a weakness Real exploited in their October league meeting at the Bernabeu. Madrid won 2-1 that night, despite Barça controlling possession and territory.

Flick’s side, however, look sharper and deeper now. An early goal in Jeddah could quickly swing the final in their favor.

Madrid’s question

Real Madrid reach the final with questions at the back.

Against Atletico, Xabi Alonso’s side conceded 22 shots and spent the closing stages clinging on.

They have recovered from a December wobble with five straight wins, but defensive stability remains elusive, even with Thibaut Courtois anchoring the goal.

Alonso, appointed last summer after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, is still shaping his Madrid. His team aims for more control and possession, but against Barcelona’s press, execution will be critical.

Jude Bellingham remains the heartbeat of the side, capable of game-changing moments, while Federico Valverde and Rodrygo provide energy and threat in transition.

Mbappe’s fitness looms large

The final’s biggest variable is Kylian Mbappe.

The French star, sidelined by a knee injury, has returned to training and could feature. If fit, he changes the equation entirely, few players can bend a Clasico to their will like Mbappe.

In his absence, academy forward Gonzalo Garcia has impressed, including a recent La Liga hat trick against Real Betis.

Vinicius Junior, however, arrives short of confidence, having gone two months without a goal amid persistent transfer rumors.

Without Mbappe at full throttle, Madrid will need a collective attacking effort, and far greater efficiency, to match Barcelona’s firepower.

Recent Supercopa Clasicos rarely disappoint.

The last three finals between these sides have averaged more than four goals, and little suggests a cautious affair this time.

Barcelona’s form, depth and cohesion make them deserved favorites, while Madrid’s defensive frailties could be exposed by the likes of Yamal, Raphinha or Bardghji.