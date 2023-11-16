Anwar El Ghazi, the dynamic Dutch winger with Moroccan roots, has initiated legal proceedings against Mainz 05.

The German Bundesliga club recently parted ways with the 28-year-old following a bold pro-Palestine social media post, as the German daily Bild reported.

The controversy unfolded in early November when El Ghazi, a former standout with Ajax and Aston Villa, found himself at the center of a storm after expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Mainz initially responded by suspending El Ghazi, followed by a stern warning regarding using the sensitive "River to the Sea" phrase on his Instagram story.

The phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" carries deep political implications, referencing the region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, encompassing Israel, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

El Ghazi's contract was terminated on Nov. 3, with Mainz citing "statements and posts on social media" as the grounds for their decision.

The 28-year-old winger, now a free agent, defiantly took to social media, proclaiming, "Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone."

In a poignant reflection on his dismissal, he added, "The loss of my livelihood is nothing when compared to the hell being unleashed on the innocent and vulnerable in Gaza."

El Ghazi's journey through the football landscape has seen him don the jerseys of renowned clubs such as Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa, Everton and Lille.

His legal action against Mainz adds a new layer to an already complex narrative, intertwining sports, politics and personal convictions.

Amid the legal turmoil, the grim reality of the Israel-Gaza conflict continues to unfold.

The government media office in Gaza reported a staggering death toll of 11,500, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, from Israeli airstrikes since Oct. 7.

The toll on medical personnel is equally severe, with 200 reported deaths, along with losses among civil defense personnel, journalists and thousands of civilians injured.

As buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, crumble under the relentless barrage of Israeli attacks, the situation remains dire.

The official Israeli death toll stands at around 1,200, providing a stark contrast to the widespread devastation in Gaza.