Turkish Süper Lig action turned wild on Sunday as Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe went head-to-head in a fiery match.

The visiting Yellow Canaries secured a narrow 3-2 win, but the real action unfolded after the final whistle.

Trabzonspor initially trailed 2-0 but clawed back to level the score at 2-2 before ultimately falling in the dying minutes.

Fenerbahçe secured their win with goals from Fred in the 13th and 45 4 minutes and Batshuayi in the 87th minute.

On the other hand, Trabzonspor scored through Enis Bardhi in the 63rd minute and Trezeguet with a penalty in the 78th.

With this victory, Fenerbahçe's points climbed to 79, while Trabzonspor remained at 49.

Chaos unleashed

But beyond the game itself, the match was marred by events that left a lasting impact both during and after.

After Fenerbahçe's first goal, an object thrown from the stands struck Fenerbahçe coach Ismail Kartal, who had to be treated with an ice pack and placed on the bench.

The match was frequently halted due to missiles and water bottles being thrown onto the field by Trabzonspor fans.

Not a stranger to on-field drama, referee Halil Umut Meler even called the assistant referees to the midfield at one point due to the items being thrown and waited for the fans to calm down.

Following the final whistle, as Fenerbahçe players and staff attempted to celebrate in the middle of the field, some Trabzonspor fans invaded the field despite efforts by security forces to stop them.

Fenerbahçe's Bright Osayi (R) beats up a pitch-invading Trabzonspor fan after the Süper Lig match, Trabzon, Türkiye, March 17, 2024. (EPA Photo)

A scuffle broke out between Fenerbahçe players and Trabzonspor fans, with both sides exchanging kicks and punches.

After security forces intervened, Fenerbahçe players retreated to the tunnel and entered the dressing room.

Blame game

In a post-match interview, Trabzonspor player Enis Bardhi expressed his dismay, saying, "This is a sight I have never experienced before. They tried to provoke people while celebrating at the end of the match."

Former Trabzonspor player and football commentator Tolga Zengin criticized the Trabzonspor fans involved, saying, "You are doing wrong. If even one of those children's hair gets hurt, you cannot pay. The goalkeeper is injured on the ground; you throw substances at his face. Is this the right way to seek revenge?"

Zengin added, "I have to tell the truth. I will go to Trabzon in a week. Anyone who wants can come and ask me."

In response to the events, Fenerbahçe Coach İsmail Kartal stated, "The match should have been canceled. Despite this, the referees did not finish the match. I wish such things had not happened after the match."

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor Coach Abdullah Avcı expressed regret over both the loss and the events that unfolded, lamenting the chaotic state of Turkish football.

The match's dramatic events also made headlines in foreign media. The British Guardian reported, "Trabzonspor fans attacked Fenerbahçe football players," while the Daily Mail used the headline, "Shocking images: Trabzonspor fans attacked Fenerbahçe football players."

Fenerbahçe's Jayden Oosterwolde (C) defends himself from an attack by a Trabzonspor fan after the Süper Lig match, Trabzon, Türkiye, March 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

Fenerbahçe General Secretary Burak Kızılhan, in a statement at the airport after the match, called for calm among Fenerbahçe fans, emphasizing the need to remain composed during this tense time.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) also issued a statement condemning the incidents and promising to apply necessary sanctions after investigations.

In the aftermath, Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya announced that 12 individuals had been caught and detained in connection with the post-match events, including those who threw objects at the coach and players.

FIFA says, "No."

FIFA took notice of the incidents in Trabzon on Monday, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino issuing a statement regarding the events.

In his statement, Infantino stated, "The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super League match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe is absolutely unacceptable."

"There is no place for such behavior, whether on or off the field, in our sport or in our society. I have said it before, and I will say it again – all football players, without exception, must feel safe and secure to play this game that brings joy to so many people around the world," he added.

"I urge the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and to ensure that those responsible for the shocking events in Trabzon are held accountable for their actions," he concluded.