Turkish midfielder Emre Kılınç has moved to Galatasaray, the Lions announced Wednesday.

Galatasaray said that the 25-year-old has inked a four-year contract with the club.

Lions will pay Kılınç TL 11 million ($1.5 million) for the 2020-2021 season, TL 8 million for the 2021-2022 campaign, TL 8.5 million for the 2022-2023 season and TL 9 million for the 2023-2024 campaign.

Kılınç played for the Turkish Super League side Sivasspor from 2017 to 2020. He has scored 24 goals and 29 assists in 119 appearances so far.

The Yellow-Reds wished him success on the club's website.

Albert Riera to serve as assistant coach for Galatasaray

The Istanbul powerhouse also said on its website that ex-Galatasaray player Albert Riera was named assistant coach of the head coach Fatih Terim.

Retired left-winger Riera played for the Lions between 2011 and 2014 to appear in 80 games.

The 38-year-old helped the team win two Turkish Super League titles and two Turkish Super Cup trophies. He was also capped 16 times by Spain's national team.