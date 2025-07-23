England’s Lionesses are back in another major final – this time with grit, guts, and a pair of fearless finishers.

Down a goal, running out of time, and shadowed by off-field noise, Sarina Wiegman’s side staged a heart-thumping 2-1 extra-time comeback win over Italy in Tuesday’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 semifinal in Geneva.

Michelle Agyemang’s stoppage-time equalizer and Chloe Kelly’s rebound goal in the 119th minute sealed a place in the July 27 final in Basel, where England will face either Spain or Germany.

It’s the Lionesses’ third straight major tournament final and another chapter in their growing legend.

First-half blues, second-half belief

Italy struck first. In the 33rd minute, veteran forward Barbara Bonansea punished a lapse from Lucy Bronze and lashed a shot past Hannah Hampton.

England – flat and unconvincing in the first half – were urged to “wake up” by an agitated Wiegman at halftime.

They did.

England dictated possession but couldn’t break through until the sixth minute of stoppage time, when Agyemang, 19 and fearless, pounced on a loose ball after Laura Giuliani fumbled a cross. Her low finish forced extra time.

Minutes later, Agyemang nearly won it with a bold lob off the crossbar.

But in the 118th minute, Beth Mead drew a foul in the box. Kelly’s penalty was saved, but she buried the rebound – echoes of her 2022 heroics – triggering wild celebrations.

Bench brilliance

The win was scripted from the bench. Agyemang, on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, has now scored clutch goals in back-to-back knockout matches.

Her poise in pressure moments has made her an instant fan favorite.

Kelly, now fully at Arsenal after her move from Manchester City, extended her reputation as England’s go-to closer. Her sixth chance created in just 126 tournament minutes speaks to her impact.

Mead’s savvy drew the game-winning penalty. Though no longer a starter, the 2022 Golden Boot winner has embraced her “finisher” role, contributing both a goal and an assist from the bench in Switzerland.

This trio of Kelly, Agyemang and Aggie Beever-Jones are Wiegman’s secret weapons. Their finger-clicking celebration says it all: unity, chemistry, and timing.

Wiegman’s fifth final and counting

Sarina Wiegman is doing what she does best: winning. The Dutch tactician has now reached five consecutive major finals as head coach – two with the Netherlands, three with England.

Her substitutions turned the tide again. After a sluggish start, her reshuffle injected pace, purpose, and power. Despite scrutiny over England’s defensive frailties – especially the call to bench Jess Carter – Wiegman’s tactical instincts proved right.

England’s ability to claw back from deficits – against Sweden and now Italy – reinforces Wiegman’s philosophy: resilience, belief, and squad depth.

Carter stands tall despite abuse

The match was not without shadows.

Jess Carter, dropped after a rough showing against Sweden, has endured racist abuse throughout the tournament.

She stepped away from social media and was benched for tactical reasons – but came on in the 121st minute to help close out the win.

Her teammates stood in solidarity. They locked arms pre-match instead of taking the knee, citing the need for action over symbolism. Georgia Stanway called it “the power of the Lionesses.” The Football Association and police are investigating the abuse, which Italy’s coach Andrea Soncin also condemned.

Italy’s brave run ends in agony

Italy, playing in their first major semifinal this century, fought with pride.

Bonansea’s opener and Giuliani’s goalkeeping gave them hope.

Captain Cristiana Girelli and Sofia Cantore threatened throughout, and Soncin’s transformation of Italy’s women’s team – injecting belief and freedom – earned respect.

But in the end, heartbreak. “What a fight,” one fan posted. “Proud to be Italian tonight.”

Basel beckons

The Lionesses now prepare for a final showdown in Basel. Waiting for them: either reigning world champions Spain or eight-time European champs Germany.

Spain edged England 1-0 in the 2023 World Cup final. Germany lost 2-1 to England in the 2022 Euros.

England enter with 13 goals scored and five conceded – dynamic in attack, suspect in defense.

Captain Leah Williamson is racing back from injury, while star forward Lauren James is nursing a foot issue.