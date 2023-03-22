Football referees in the Premier League and English Football League have been issued a directive to pause games during matches in order to permit Muslim players to observe the traditional Ramadan fast-breaking, Sky Sports reported.

It is noteworthy that some of the most acclaimed footballers in the country, including Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, and Chelsea's N'golo Kante, are expected to partake in the dawn-to-dusk fasting beginning this month, in observance of their faith.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London, UK., June 25, 2020. (Getty Images Photo)

The sacred month of Ramadan is a time of contemplation and introspection for Muslims around the world, symbolized by fasting, prayer, and communal solidarity.

As a result, players taking part in evening matches during this period will need to break their fast once the sun has set, which will impact their physical performance.

To address this, refereeing bodies have instituted protocols to grant match officials the authority to permit a brief pause in play, in order to allow liquids, energy gels, or other supplements for athletes.

Referees have been urged to identify players who may need to break their fast during the game and come to a mutual agreement about when this should take place before the start of the match.

The Football Association and Professional Game Match Officials Ltd have been contacted for comment on this matter.

Two years ago, Leicester City's match with Crystal Palace was paused midway to allow players to break their fast, which was a Premier League first.

Both clubs had agreed on pre-match with referee Graham Scott to pause play, allowing Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to have energy gels at the side of the pitch.

Fofana expressed his gratitude on social media, saying: "That's what makes football wonderful."

This year's Ramadan begins Wednesday evening (March 22) and will last until the evening of Friday, April 21.

As footballers observe this important month, the guidance issued to match officials will ensure that they can continue to perform at their best, while also honoring their Islamic observance.