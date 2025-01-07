Freiburg forward Eren Dinkçi has put an end to speculation about his international future, affirming his commitment to the Turkish national team despite not making his senior debut during a call-up last year.

The 23-year-old, born in Germany to Turkish parents, has a dual-nationality background that made him eligible to represent both nations.

While he previously appeared in one match for Türkiye’s under-19 team and three games for Germany's under-20 side, Dinkçi was called into Türkiye's senior squad for two UEFA Nations League matches in September 2022.

However, he remained on the bench, leaving the door open for a potential switch to Germany under FIFA rules.

But for Dinkçi, the choice is personal and final.

“My decision for Türkiye stands. I would definitely not consider it right to change my mind now,” Dinkçi told Kicker magazine in an interview published Monday.

“It’s an emotional story: We only really speak Turkish at home in the family. And when we watched football, especially during tournaments, our hearts were always with the Turkish team. That’s why playing for Türkiye is a matter close to my heart,” he explained.

The Freiburg forward expressed pride in his initial senior call-up, despite not playing. “It was nice to have been there twice. That makes me very proud. My debut in the national team remains a good resolution for 2025.”

“Playing for Türkiye isn’t just a career choice; it’s part of who I am,” Dinkçi said.