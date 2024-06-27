At the heart of Euro 2024, hosted in Germany, the group stage culminated not just in matches, but in dozens of triumphs and records set ablaze across the tournament.

The group stage of Euro 2024, where 24 teams contended, has concluded, ushering 12 top finishers from each group and the best four third-placed teams into the knockout stage.

Thus far, the tournament has etched itself in history with shattered records and fervent football fervor.

As Euro 2024, Europe's grandest football festival, marches on in Germany until July 14, the expectations of football fans have been met with exhilarating group stage clashes.

Record-breaking feats

Arda Güler CR7's record

In a standout moment against Georgia, Arda Güler of the Turkish national team scored the second goal, becoming the youngest player in European Championship history to score in his debut match at 19 years and 114 days.

Türkiye's Arda Güler (R) defends the ball from Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match at Football Stadium Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany, June 18, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Previously held at 19 years and 128 days by Portugal's star Cristiano Ronaldo, this achievement marks a new chapter in Euro history.

Most cards in a match

The match between Czechia and Türkiye became the most-carded match in tournament history. Referee Istvan Kovacs brandished a total of 18 cards, including 16 yellows and two reds.

Referee Istvan Kovacs (2nd R) from Romania shows Czechia's Antonin Barak a red card during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match against Türkiye at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Throughout the match, Czechia received five yellow and two red cards, while Türkiye saw 11 yellow cards.

Biggest opening match win

Germany's national team clinched the biggest opening match victory of this year's 17th edition of the tournament.

Germany players celebrate during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match against Scotland at Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany, June 14, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Defeating Scotland 5-1 in the opening match of Euro 2024, the "Panzer" squad etched their name into tournament history with this scoreline.

In the previous 16 European Championships, the largest scoreline was set in Euro 2020 when Italy defeated Türkiye 3-0.

Additionally, at 21 years and 42 days, German footballer Florian Wirtz became the youngest player to score an opening goal in tournament history for Germany.

Nagelsmann (Youngest coach)

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match against Switzerland at Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Julian Nagelsmann, the head coach of the German national team, became the youngest coach in tournament history.

Leading his team onto the field against Scotland at the age of 36 years and 327 days, Nagelsmann surpassed the record of 36 years and 333 days held by Srecko Katanec, who coached Slovenia in Euro 2000.

Youngest Yamal

Spain's Lamine Yamal, at the age of 16 years and 338 days, became the youngest player to compete in the tournament's history by playing against Croatia.

Lamine Yamal of Spain in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, June 20, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Previously, the record was held by Polish player Kacper Kozlowski, who played at the age of 17 years and 246 days.

Bajrami's rapid goal

Albanian player Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history against Italy, finding the net in the 23rd second of the match.

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scores to put Albania 1-0 ahead during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match between Italy and Albania at Football Stadium Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany, June 15, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Bajrami claimed the record for the fastest goal, previously held by Russian player Dmitri Kirichenko, who scored in the 67th second against Greece in Euro 2004.

Szoboszlai (Youngest captain)

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai in action during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match against Scotland at Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, June 23, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Hungarian player Dominik Szoboszlai became the youngest captain in championship history. Szoboszlai, at the age of 23 years and 234 days, captained Hungary against Switzerland, marking a new milestone.

Ronaldo's 6th appearance

Portugal's star Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first player to participate in six European Championships in Euro 2024.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo plays the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Türkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany, June 22, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Having previously competed in Euro 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020, the seasoned player holds the record for the most appearances (28 matches) and goals scored (14) in tournament history.

Pepe (Oldest player)

Portuguese defender Pepe achieved the title of the oldest player in European Championship history.

Portugal's Pepe plays the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Türkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany, June 22, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Pepe extended his record by appearing at the age of 41 years and 117 days against the Czechia, surpassing the record set by Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly at the age of 40 years and 86 days, who is remembered by fans for wearing grey tracksuits in matches.

Modric (Oldest scorer)

Croatia's Luka Modric plays the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match between Croatia and Italy at Football Stadium Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany, June 24, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Croatian player Luka Modric made history by scoring against Italy, becoming the oldest goal scorer in European Championship history at the age of 38 years and 289 days.

Teams tied at 4 points

For the first time in European Championship history, four teams ended the group stage with the same number of points.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (C) controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match between Ukraine and Belgium at Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, June 26, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

At the conclusion of Group E matches, Romania, Belgium, Slovakia, and Ukraine each secured four points.

Highets ticket demand

Euro 2024 set a new record as the most ticket-requested tournament in organizational history, with more than 50 million applications.

Turkish supporters cheer during the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match against Czechia at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Approximately 2.3 million of the tournament's 2.7 million tickets were available for general sale and team supporters.