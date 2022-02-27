European football authorities adopted a common stance against Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA banned the Russian national anthem and flag from international games and ordered the country to play home internationals at neutral venues.

The FIFA statement, following international condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also said Russia would have to compete in international football under the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU).”

No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate, FIFA added.

There have been calls for Russia's men's team to be barred from the World Cup in Qatar in November and December. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have all refused to play Russia in World Cup play-offs.

French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet has become the first significant figure in the sport to suggest Russia should be thrown out of the men's World Cup following the invasion of Ukraine.

"That is my first impulse," Le Graet told Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday when asked if Russia should be banned from the tournament. "The world of sport, and football, in particular, cannot remain neutral. I will certainly not object to Russia's exclusion."

World football body FIFA must make the decision and Le Graet, 80, is on the governing FIFA Council. Russia hosted the last men's World Cup in 2018.

The Czechs joined Poland and Sweden in refusing to face Russia in the playoffs for Qatar regardless of the match venue.

A statement Sunday said the executive committee of the Czech football federation and players agreed it was "not possible to play against the Russian national team in the current situation."

England also condemned Russia's invasion, saying that they will not play Russia in the foreseeable future.

The FA's statement said: "Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

"This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football."

Poland was first to say it would not play Russia in their March 24 playoff semifinal even if the tie was moved from Moscow. The winner of Sweden versus Czech Republic in the other path B semifinal was then scheduled to go to Russia, if it won, for the March 29 final.

The three nations initially called on FIFA to move matches from Russia, something the global football body declined to do immediately. The English FA has said it will not play Russia for "the foreseeable future."

Russia is becoming increasingly isolated in the sporting world and European football's ruling body UEFA has already said matches cannot be played in Russia or Ukraine, with RB Leipzig's Europa League tie with Spartak Moscow next month up in the air.

UEFA is also set to consider the sponsorship deal it has with Russian state energy firm Gazprom.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, interim president of the German football federation (DFB), said it was "dirty money" that "we cannot take any more" while DFB presidential candidate Peter Peters said it was "a clear yes" to end the cooperation.

Gazprom sponsors the Champions League and Euro 2024 in Germany but Schalke, a German second division side, has already removed their name from their shirts.

A network of Ukrainian athletes has written to the heads of the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee asking them to ban Russia and Belarus from international sport.

The junior swimming world championships in Russia's Kazan in August have been canceled.

Volleyball is one of the few sports still considering a major event in Russia with the men's world championships scheduled for August. This is under review though with some nations saying they will not travel to Russia to take part.

The world judo governing body (IJU) meanwhile has taken personal action against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," it said in a statement.

Putin is a keen judo player and has reached the level of black belt in the sport.

The planned Grand Slam in Kazan in May was canceled on Friday.