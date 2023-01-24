Everton has made the bold decision to sack manager Frank Lampard on Monday, as the ailing Premier League team attempts to stave off relegation and placate the increasing unrest among its disgruntled supporters.

Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming one of the most challenging in English football, with Everton now looking for its eighth permanent manager since Farhad Moshiri bought the club in 2016.

Everton’s 0-2 loss at West Ham on Saturday proved to be Lampard’s final game in charge. He leaves with the team in next-to-last place in the league after 20 of 38 games and with the same number of points as last-place Southampton.

The 44-year-old Lampard was hired last January and led Everton to safety in the final week of last season, extending its stay in the top division to a 69th year.

He has been unable to prevent the team from slipping into another relegation fight, though, with Everton winning only three games – the fewest of any team in the league – and scoring 15 goals.

"Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the club,” Everton said in a statement released late on Monday, hours after speculation emerged Lampard had departed, "but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. "We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game,” the statement added.

Everton said the process to find a replacement for Lampard has begun. Paul Tait and former Everton defender Leighton Baines will undergo training in the meantime.

Fans have become increasingly irate at the club's situation. Before a home match against Southampton on Jan. 14, Everton said its board of directors were told not to go to Goodison Park because of what the club claimed to be a "real and credible threat to their safety and security” – citing "malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” and "targeted physical aggression.”

The club has not publicly released information about specific incidents relating to the threats.

Lampard is part of the new generation of managers given a chance in the Premier League in recent years, along with former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker. All three have been already fired this season, with Gerrard leaving Aston Villa and Parker departing from Bournemouth.

Lampard previously was at Derby in the second division before joining Chelsea – where he is the record scorer with 211 goals – and lasting 18 months from 2019-21.

Under Moshiri, Everton has spent more than 600 million pounds ($740 million) on players but its recruitment has been characterized by poor planning and a lack of continuity in playing style. That’s because the club keeps changing managers, with Lampard following Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez since Moshiri’s arrival.

Everton has won nine top-flight league titles, the fourth most in English football behind Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but none since 1987. The club last collected a major trophy in 1995, when it won the FA Cup.