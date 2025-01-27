Former Belgian international and Lokeren-Temse midfielder Radja Nainggolan was arrested Monday as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe, according to a source close to the case.

The cocaine was allegedly trafficked through the Port of Antwerp, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office said in an official statement, adding that 30 house searches had been carried out Monday as part of the probe. As per Belgian practice, the statement did not name Nainggolan, giving only his initials and profession.

The arrest was earlier reported by local media.

Nainggolan's management team did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Nainggolan's club Lokeren-Temse said in a statement that the player was absent from training on Monday morning. The club added it respected the presumption of innocence and declined to comment further.

Last year, former Dutch international Quincy Promes was sentenced to six years in prison in absentia by a Dutch court for his involvement in the smuggling of 1,360 kilograms (3,000 pounds) of cocaine through the Belgian port to the Netherlands in two shipments in 2020.