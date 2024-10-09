German coach Jurgen Klopp has been named head of global football for Red Bull, the parent company of several clubs, including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls, the company announced Wednesday.

This marks Klopp's first role since departing Liverpool earlier this year after a successful nine-year tenure. He will officially begin his new position on Jan. 1, 2025.

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this," Klopp, who also coached Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, said in a statement.

"The role may have changed, but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not."

The 57-year-old joined Liverpool in October 2015 and won the Champions League, the club's first English league title since 1990, the Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

Klopp, who also led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup, and a Champions League final in 2013, announced in January he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Red Bull-owned clubs in Germany, the United States, Brazil, and Austria, the company said.

"He will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy," Red Bull said.

Klopp will also support the organization’s global scouting operation and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs, but ultimately I am one part of an organization that is unique, innovative, and forward-looking. As I said, this could not excite me more," Klopp said.

Some German media reported his Red Bull contract includes an exit clause for the post of Germany's national team coach.

Klopp has long been linked to that job, especially after his successful stint at Liverpool and with Germany struggling to make an impact on the international stage in the past decade.