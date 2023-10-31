Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who is accused of sexual assault in Spain, has been suspended from all football-related activities for three years, according to an announcement by FIFA on Monday.

The governing body of world football initially suspended Rubiales for three months after an allegedly non-consensual kiss he gave to Spanish player Jenni Hermoso following the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20.

Rubiales has stated that he intends to exercise his right to appeal, accusing FIFA of denying him the opportunity to defend himself.

"I will exhaust all avenues to ensure justice prevails and the truth comes to light," he stated via social media.

The incident sparked a global controversy, overshadowing Spain's victory and resulting in accusations against Rubiales by Hermoso, who filed a criminal complaint, leading to an investigation by Spain's High Court for alleged sexual assault and coercion.

"FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has imposed a three-year ban on Luis Rubiales ... for violations of Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," according to FIFA's official statement.

Rubiales' legal representatives declined to comment on the decision.

Achieve parity

The "Me Too" moment in Spanish football has been brewing for nearly a decade, with female players working to combat sexism and attain equality with their male counterparts.

This included two dressing-room revolts that led to the end of international careers for some players.

After an "exhausting" month-long standoff that concluded in September, the RFEF agreed to institute "immediate and significant changes" to its structure, as stated by the players.

Nonetheless, the struggle is far from over, as Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati emphasized after being honored with the women's Ballon d'Or for the world's best player.

"We must continue to champion a more just and equal world," she conveyed to reporters.

FIFA's decision means that, under Spain's new electoral regulations for sports federations introduced last month by the country's National Sports Council (CSD), Rubiales, aged 46, is no longer eligible to run for the RFEF presidency or general assembly.

The CSD's rules render anyone sentenced by disciplinary bodies of national or international federations or sports tribunals ineligible.

In September, Rubiales resigned, asserting that his position at the RFEF had become untenable despite initially vowing not to step down in the face of pressure from players, politicians, and women's organizations.

During his testimony in the assault case, Rubiales refuted Hermoso's accusations, as per the prosecutor's office. Rubiales has consistently maintained that the kiss was consensual, while Hermoso asserts it was forced upon her.

The investigating judge, who imposed a restraining order to prevent Rubiales from approaching Hermoso, also expanded the scope of the investigation to include Jorge Vilda, the former coach of the Spain squad, who was dismissed by interim RFEF president Pedro Rocha ten days after FIFA suspended Rubiales from his position.

The coach faced widespread criticism for repeatedly applauding Rubiales during an emergency RFEF assembly, during which Rubiales decried "false feminism" and vowed not to step down.

FIFA stated, "Mr. Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision today," and noted that the decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.