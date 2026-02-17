A routine amateur football match in Malatya erupted into chaos on Sunday when a spectator threw a scooter from the stands, striking assistant referee Hakan Başkurt in the head and forcing the game to be abandoned.

The incident occurred during the Malatya 1st Amateur League B Group clash between Darendespor and Hekimhan Belediyesi Girmana Spor at Darende District Stadium.

The fixture had been evenly poised at 1-1 late in the second half when Darendespor appeared to score what would have been the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute. Assistant referee Başkurt raised his flag for offside, overturning the goal.

The decision sparked outrage among a section of the home supporters.

In a moment of alarming violence, spectator Nurettin Ö. threw a scooter from the stands toward the field.

The scooter struck Başkurt on the head, causing a deep laceration above his left eyebrow and a brief loss of consciousness.

He collapsed immediately, prompting urgent intervention from on-site medical staff.

After initial treatment at the stadium, Başkurt was transported to Darende Hulusi Efendi State Hospital for further care. He received stitches for the head wound and was later discharged, with no life-threatening injuries reported.

Authorities quickly detained Nurettin Ö. at the stadium.

He was questioned by local police and subsequently released pending further investigation.

No immediate formal charges were reported, though incidents of assault against match officials in Turkish football typically fall under Turkish Penal Code statutes relating to intentional injury and violations of sports regulations.

The abandoned match left players, coaches, and fans stunned. Officials halted the fixture with only minutes plus stoppage time remaining.

The episode is the latest in a troubling trend of aggressive behavior toward referees at amateur-level matches, raising questions about security, fan conduct, and the protection of officials.

Video footage, captured by spectators, documented the moment the scooter struck Başkurt, quickly circulating across social media and news outlets. The images have amplified public concern over referee safety and prompted calls for stricter enforcement of security measures in lower-tier competitions.

The Turkish Football Federation, along with local authorities, is expected to launch an investigation into the incident, reviewing both crowd control failures and the assault itself.