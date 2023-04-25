Fenerbahçe bottled a crucial opportunity to bridge the gap between themselves and the Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray after a disheartening 3-3 stalemate with Istanbulspor.

The Yellow Canaries took the lead in the 25th minute with a goal from young star Arda Güler.

Despite struggling to create chances in the first half, Fenerbahçe managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead going into the break.

The hosts started the second half with a bang and extended their lead to 2-0 thanks to another goal from the "Turkish Messi," Arda Güler in the 51st minute.

However, Istanbulspor quickly responded with a penalty goal in the 57th minute and then managed to equalize in the 66th minute.

Fenerbahçe regained their lead with a goal from Joao Pedro in the 71st minute but the Ülker Stadium was silenced when Istanbulspor managed to score a last-gasp equalizer in the 90+6 minute, leaving the final score at 3-3.

Fenerbahçe had a chance to close the gap with the league leaders to just 4 points following Galatasaray's slip-up but were unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Kadiköy-based side will now face an uphill battle if they want to challenge for the title.

Despite the disappointing result, young star Arda Güler was a standout performer for Fenerbahçe, scoring two goals and taking his tally to four for the season.

The 18-year-old has had limited opportunities to showcase his talents in the league but proved that he has what it takes to be a star player for the team.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe striker Joao Pedro continued his impressive run of form, scoring a crucial goal to put his team ahead in the match.

The experienced attacker has struggled with injuries this season but has managed to score three goals in the last two weeks, taking his tally to four for the season.

However, Fenerbahçe will have to do without Emre Mor in their next match against Sivasspor, after the midfielder was suspended following a yellow card he received during the match against Istanbulspor.