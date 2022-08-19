Fenerbahçe moved a step closer to the UEFA Europa League group stages after beatıng Austria Wien 2-0 in the first-leg playoffs Thursday.

Joshua King drew first blood early for the Yellow Canaries in the eighth minute at Vienna's Generali Arena and the first half ended 1-0.

Austria Wien was reduced to 10 men close to the end of the match after Lucas Galvao was sent off for a second bookable offense in the 83rd minute.

Just six minutes later, Turkish striker Serdar Dursun made the final score 2-0 in Fenerbahçe's favor.

In the second leg match, the Istanbul-based side will host its Austrian opponent on Aug. 25.

However, Turkish Cup winner Sivasspor's hopes of playing European football suffered a blow after it crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Swedish side Malmö.

Former Arsenal star Mesut Özil was left on the bench as Başakşehir was held 1-1 by Antwerp in their UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

Mounir Chouiar brought the lead to Başakşehir in the 54th minute in Istanbul.

Dinis Almeida equalized in the 88th minute and the first leg ended 1-1.

The return match between the two sides will be played at Bosuil Stadium in Antwerp on Aug. 25.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Hearts gave up a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Zurich but will start the second leg as favorites next week in their first European tie in six years.

The Scots went ahead through a Lawrence Shankland penalty after a foul on Australian international Nathaniel Atkinson.

However, the Swiss champion hit back with goals inside the space of two minutes.

Adrian Guerrero leveled with a 32nd-minute volley before Blerim Dzemaili added a second after being left unmarked.

Ferencvaros of Hungary was the biggest winner in the Europa League as Adama Traore scored twice in a 4-0 defeat of Ireland's Shamrock Rovers.

West Ham's Gianluca Scamacca in action against Viborg FF, London, England, Aug. 18, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Scamacca opens Hammers account

Gianluca Scamacca scored his first West Ham goal to help secure a 3-1 win over Danish minnows Viborg in the Europa Conference League playoffs.

West Ham, who made the Europa League semifinals last season, went into the game after back-to-back losses in the Premier League to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

But Italian international Scamacca, signed for 30 million pounds ($35.65) from Sassuolo, eased the nerves by finding the target in the 23rd minute after being teed up by another new signing, Maxwel Cornet.

Jarrod Bowen added a second in the 64th minute before Viborg pulled one back through Jakob Bonde five minutes later.

Twelve minutes from time, substitute Michail Antonio scored a third for West Ham to put the Londoners on course for a place in the group stages.

Villarreal, who was the Europa League champion in 2021, overcame an early shock to defeat Hajduk Split 4-2.

Stipe Biuk gave Hajduk a second-minute lead but the Spanish side quickly recovered and was 4-1 ahead by the break.

Jose Luis Morales, with a brace, a Marko Livaja own goal and a Gerard Moreno strike in first-half stoppage time put Villarreal in charge.

A Marco Fossati penalty five minutes from time, however, gave Hajduk a glimmer of hope of overturning the deficit in next week's second leg.

Anderlecht, 32-time Belgian champion, came away from Young Boys in Switzerland with a 1-0 win secured by a Hannes Delcroix goal just before the hour mark.

Cologne, third in the Bundesliga after two games, lost 2-1 at home to Fehervar of Hungary.

Florian Dietz put the German side ahead after 15 minutes but it was reduced to 10 men five minutes later when Julian Chabot was red-carded.

Fehervar pounced with Budu Zivzivadze and Palko Dardai giving them the lead before the break.