Fenerbahçe head to Twente on Thursday night, aiming to build on their opening-week victory in the UEFA Europa League.

The Turkish giants, fresh off a 2-1 win over Union SG, now set their sights on Twente as they look to continue their European journey with momentum on their side.

The Yellow Canaries showcased their grit in the first match, overcoming a red card and securing three points against the Belgian side, thanks to Çağlar Söyüncü's strike and an own goal from Union SG defender Christian Burgess.

Under the helm of legendary manager Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahçe's mission remains clear: clinch the Europa League title and earn a coveted Champions League spot next season.

Domestically, Fenerbahçe bounced back in style after their first Super League defeat of the season to rivals Galatasaray, by securing a solid 2-0 win away at Antalyaspor.

Goals from Dusan Tadic and a Thalisson own goal propelled Mourinho's side to second in the league, only three points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Now, the focus shifts back to Europe, where the Canaries are poised to prove their strength.

Twente flying

Meanwhile, Twente returned to their home turf after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Dutch side stunned the Red Devils when former Rangers forward Sam Lammers equalized in the second half, canceling out Christian Eriksen's opener.

That result marked a triumphant return to European competition for Twente, playing in Europe for the first time in a decade.

Domestically, Twente continue to impress, sitting fourth in the Eredivisie standings with three consecutive wins.

Veteran striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel's penalty secured a 1-0 victory over NAC Breda in their latest league fixture.

Coach Joseph Oosting's team is riding high in confidence as they prepare to host Fenerbahçe, but they will be without key midfielders Michal Sadilek and Younes Taha due to injuries.

Fener history

Fenerbahçe and Twente have met four times in European competitions, with the Turkish side holding the advantage.

Their most recent encounters came during last season's UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs, where Fenerbahçe dominated with a 5-1 home win followed by a 1-0 victory in the Netherlands.

In their long history in European competitions, Fenerbahçe have played 275 matches, winning 110, drawing 56 and losing 109.

Their experience and pedigree in continental football make them the favorites heading into this encounter.

Key players and suspensions

Fenerbahçe will be without Bright Osayi-Samuel, who saw red in the victory over Union SG.

However, Mourinho is expected to rely on key players like Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic to lead the charge.

Both started in the weekend's win over Antalyaspor and are likely to feature again in Thursday's crucial clash.

For Twente, the absence of Sadilek and Taha may be felt, but they'll hope to capitalize on the home advantage with Sem Steijn leading their attacking play in midfield.

European pedigree

This match marks Fenerbahçe's 138th appearance in the UEFA Europa League and its predecessor, the UEFA Cup.

With 61 wins, 33 draws and 43 losses in this competition, the Yellow Canaries boast an impressive record.

Their experience in tough European fixtures could be pivotal as they aim for another successful outing in the Netherlands.

Fenerbahçe's record against Dutch teams is also noteworthy, having faced clubs like Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord in past European competitions.