Down by a single goal from the first leg, Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahçe welcome Ligue 1’s Lille to Ülker Stadium on Tuesday, determined to reverse their fortunes in the Champions League third-round qualifying clash.

A win in Kadıköy sends the Istanbul side into the playoffs, where they could face either Union Saint-Gilloise or Slavia Prague.

Seeking to advance to the group stage in their first Champions League campaign under Jose Mourinho, the Yellow Canaries face intense pressure to overturn a 2-1 deficit from last week’s first leg in Valenciennes.

Despite being unable to play at Stade Pierre-Mauroy due to the Olympics, Lille managed to secure a late winner against Mourinho’s side, leaving Fenerbahçe with a challenging task on home soil.

The Istanbul club has been in formidable form this season, with three consecutive wins in competitive matches. They defeated Swiss side Lugano 6-4 on aggregate in the Champions League’s second qualifying round and clinched victory in their Süper Lig opener over the weekend.

Bouncing back from their disappointment in France, Fenerbahçe triumphed over Adana Demirspor with a first-half goal from veteran striker Edin Dzeko, assisted by new signing Allan Saint-Maximin, at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Like Lille – whom they have yet to beat in three encounters, including two in the 2010-11 Europa League – Fenerbahçe was also knocked out in the Conference League quarterfinals last season.

However, they are determined to secure a spot in Europe’s premier competition this year.

As Fenerbahçe prepares to host Lille in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, they have been catching eyes with their impressive home form in European competitions.

Entering their 48th season in Europe, they have dominated their European rivals at Ülker Stadium over the past two seasons, with 13 wins in their last 15 matches in Kadıköy, alongside one draw and one defeat.

After conceding a 79th-minute equalizer in a closely contested first leg, Edon Zhegrova’s late winner could prove crucial for Lille’s ambitions of advancing to the final round of Champions League qualifying.

Zhegrova, who played a key role in Lille’s run to the Conference League quarterfinals last season, has positioned his team favorably ahead of a challenging trip to Türkiye.

Following former boss Paulo Fonseca’s departure to AC Milan after leading LOSC to fourth in Ligue 1 last season, new head coach Bruno Genesio is now at the helm, guiding the team’s latest bid for UEFA’s premier club competition.

It is been three years since Les Dogues last reached the group stage, and this season’s expanded format promises at least eight high-profile matches through January.

However, they must first navigate Tuesday’s second leg and a potential playoff, alongside their league opener against Reims on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho made several adjustments for the league victory over Adana Demirspor, but Bright Osayi-Samuel and Alexander Djiku could be reinstated in Fenerbahçe’s starting lineup on Tuesday.

Fenerbahçe’s attack will be spearheaded by veteran striker Edin Dzeko, who has netted five goals in four games this season, with experienced playmaker Dusan Tadic providing support.

Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, recently signed from Sevilla, is expected to be used as an impact substitute.

For Lille, Jonathan David, who has been the subject of transfer rumors for months, remains with the club and is set to start in Istanbul.

Although Leny Yoro and Yusuf Yazıcı departed this summer, Thomas Meunier has joined from Trabzonspor and will feature at right back.

Despite scoring a stoppage-time winner for LOSC last week, Edon Zhegrova might start on the bench again, making a likely cameo appearance in the second half.