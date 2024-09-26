Fenerbahçe kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday, with both teams ending the match with 10 men.

Defender Çağlar Söyüncü opened the scoring for Jose Mourinho's team in the 26th minute with a half-volley from close range at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium.

Christian Burgess' own goal in the 82nd made it 2-0 for Fenerbahçe.

Ross Sykes scored in stoppage time for the visitors.

Union defender Kevin Mac Allister received a red card in the 74th, and Fenerbahçe substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel was sent off in the final minute.

Last season, Fenerbahçe eliminated Union in the round of 16 of the third-tier Conference League.

Europe's second tier is a familiar turf for Mourinho, who led Manchester United to the 2017 title.

He took the Fenerbahçe job in the offseason. With Mourinho in charge, Roma lost the 2023 final to Sevilla after a penalty shootout.

In another early game, Rangers won 2-0 at Malmo.

The 2022 Europa League beaten finalist didn't waste time. Nedim Bajrami scored in the opening minute. Ross McCausland scored in the second half.

Rangers lost in the 2022 final to Eintracht Frankfurt. The German club will be in action later Thursday, hosting Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

In London, Tottenham's game against Qarabag was delayed 35 minutes because of travel disruption. Roma was to play Athletic Bilbao among other remaining late games.

As in the Champions League, the traditional group stage of the Europa League has been replaced with an expanded league phase with all 36 teams competing in a single standings.

Each Europa League team will play eight games against eight different opponents through Jan. 30.