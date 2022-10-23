Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe rose to the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table Saturday with a 1-0 home win against city rivals Başakşehir.

The home team of the match secured the victory in the 84th minute when its Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi, who was subbed in to replace Michy Batshuayi, scored a classy goal from outside the box.

This was the 24-year-old's third league goal this season.

With the win, Fenerbahçe boosted its points to 23 in 10 matches to lead the Turkish top tier.

The Yellow Canaries are followed by Adana Demirspor and defending champion Trabzonspor with 21 points each.

Fourth-place Başakşehir has 20 points in the standings while traditional heavyweight Beşiktaş is fifth with 19 points.

Fenerbahçe's archrival Galatasaray, on the other hand, is struggling in eighth place with 17 points from nine outings.