Fenerbahçe's President Ali Koç has identified a critical litmus test to gauge Galatasaray's sincerity in their grievances against the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and its governing bodies: their stance on using foreign referees.

Addressing the media at the Fenerbahçe Faruk Ilgaz Facilities in Kalamış, Koç extended an invitation to Galatasaray, urging them to endorse the idea of employing foreign referees for the remainder of the league and the Super Cup match.

"If you are dissatisfied with the TFF president and find the committees disgraceful, then why not join us in advocating for foreign referees? If you are genuine and confident, it is your ultimate test of sincerity. But apparently, you are not. You seem content with the committees, the president, the MHK, third parties, and referees. You trust Turkish referees, but they are just not in our matches. That is a contradiction in itself. You are hypocrites – perhaps even a national security issue. You're sowing seeds of hatred among millions," Koç asserted.

Contrary to Galatasaray's stance, Koç asserted that they do not favor foreign referees.

"In Europe, they witness how referees officiate matches. How many times have they seen players dive and the referee telling them to get up? Naturally, they wouldn't want that because they get the best results from Turkish referees," he added.

In a critique of Galatasaray's transfer policy, Koç highlighted their tactics in securing players.

Koç highlighted the impenetrable aura surrounding Galatasaray, with many local clubs refraining from voicing complaints due to potential repercussions.

He accused them of engaging in underhanded transfer practices, luring players and manipulating contracts while competing in the Champions League.

Koç emphasized that no club in the country could openly accuse Fenerbahçe of poaching their players. Galatasaray allegedly resorts to tactics such as offering deals to players already under contract and manipulating their agents, potentially harming clubs financially.

He cited instances like Mame Thiam's absence during matches against Kayserispor and undisclosed offers to players like Samu Saiz before games against Sivasspor.

Koç further lambasted Galatasaray's assertions of being approached for transfers while withholding accurate details from the public.

He questioned the integrity of such claims, pointing out discrepancies in reported transfer fees and actual amounts agreed upon.

Koç also expressed concerns over manipulating image rights and sponsorship deals to conceal the true financial dealings.

Moreover, he highlighted instances like the Nicolo Zaniolo transfer saga, where Fenerbahçe accused Galatasaray of distorting offers.

Koç emphasized their commitment to seeking legal recourse against such misrepresentations and ensuring transparency in transfer dealings.

He highlighted a recurring trend in the performance of former Galatasaray players against Fenerbahçe, highlighting a notable example involving Ümit Karan, who openly expressed his reluctance for Fenerbahçe to win while playing for Eskişehirspor.

Koç also cited instances such as Younes Belhanda's gesture of taking a selfie with rival fans before a match in Istanbul.

In contrast, Koç noted that ex-Fenerbahçe players often maintain a competitive edge against their former team.

He questioned the disparity in scrutiny between ex-players of different clubs, emphasizing the focus on individuals associated with Fenerbahçe.