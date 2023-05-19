Fenerbahçe showcased their unwavering determination as they secured a resounding 3-1 triumph over Trabzonspor Thursday, keeping their pursuit of the Süper Lig summit alive.

The match kicked off with the hosts exhibiting their attacking prowess from the start.

In the 11th minute, Michy Batshuayi fired a precise shot, giving Fenerbahçe the early lead.

The game subsequently settled into a midfield battle, with the Yellow Canaries maintaining their advantage of 1-0 until halftime.

The second half commenced with Fenerbahçe displaying relentless attacking intent, creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, particularly from set pieces.

In the 58th minute, Luan Peres doubled the Istabulites' lead with a well-taken goal.

Continuing their offensive onslaught, Fenerbahçe sealed the victory as Enner Valencia found the back of the net in the 71st minute.

Although Trabzonspor managed to pull one back through Trezeguet's penalty in the 80th minute, Fenerbahçe emerged triumphant with a final score of 3-1.

Closing the gap between leaders Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, who were previously eight points adrift, narrowed the margin to just five points with this crucial win.

Batshuayi's impact

Fenerbahçe's striker, Michy Batshuayi, continued to make his mark on the field.

After being sidelined because of injury for an extended period, the experienced player showcased his class by scoring the only goal in Fenerbahçe's previous match against Giresunspor.

Against Trabzonspor, Batshuayi once again proved his worth, finding the back of the net in the 11th minute, becoming the goal scorer in both of his first two appearances for the team.

With his latest strike, the 29-year-old striker increased his goal tally to 12 in the league.

Valencia Equals Alex's Record

Fenerbahçe's prolific striker, Enner Valencia, matched the goal-scoring record of the legendary Yellow Canary, Alex de Souza.

With his goal in the 71st minute of the match, Valencia's tally for the season soared to 28 goals, making him one of only two foreign players in the league's history to achieve this feat while donning the Fenerbahçe jersey.

If Valencia manages to score just one more goal this season, he will claim the title of the highest-scoring foreign player in Fenerbahçe's history.

Fenerbahçe's defender, Luan Peres, experienced the joy of scoring his first goal in the yellow and dark-blue jersey.

Arriving at Fenerbahçe at the start of the season, the Brazilian defender quickly earned admiration for his outstanding defensive performances.

Unfortunately, his journey was temporarily interrupted by a major injury.

However, upon his return to the pitch, Peres made an immediate impact by netting his first goal against Trabzonspor.

Speaking at the post-match news conference held at Ülker Stadium, Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus expressed his satisfaction with the team's commendable victory, attributing it to their high-quality performance.