Fenerbahçe drew 3-3 with French club Rennes on Thursday on UEFA Europa League Group B Matchday 5.

The Yellow Canaries came back from three goals behind and managed to salvage one point at Ülker Stadium in Istanbul.

Amine Gouiri drew early first blood for Rennes in the fifth minute, then Martin Terrier scored the French club’s second goal in the 12th minute.

Gouiri netted another one in the 30th minute, but Fenerbahçe’s fortunes started turning around.

Before the first half concluded, Enner Valencia took one back in the 42nd minute and the half ended 3-1.

The Yellow Canaries' midfielder Miha Zajc scored in the 82nd minute, and six minutes later, Emre Mor leveled the score and the match ended 3-3.

The other Group B match, which ended with a 3-3 draw as well, was played between AEK Larnaca and Dinamo Kiev on Thursday.

With these results, Fenerbahçe leads the Group B standings on goal difference while Rennes placed second, both with 11 points.

Larnaca lies in third spot with four points while Dinamo Kiev placed fourth with one point in the group standings.

PSV's 2-0 win against Arsenal in Group A and Manchester United's 3-0 victory against FC Sheriff in Group E got them visas to the UEFA Europa League knockout stage along with Hungarian club Ferencvaros and Belgian team Union SG.

Trabzonspor hangs on a thread

Trabzonspor will wait for the last week's matches to know their fate.

The Süper Lig defending champions lost 2-1 to Serbia's FK Crvena zvezda (Red Stars Belgrade) and made it difficult to make it out of Group H.

The home team earned their victory through goals from Aleksandar Katai in the 37th minute and Aleksandar Pesic in the 64th minute.

Anastasios Bakasetas brought the Bordeaux-Blues into the game with a 39th minute strike but it was not enough to earn points for the visitors.

In the other match of the group, Ferencvaros drew 1-1 with Monaco.

After five matches, Ferencvaros secured the top spot with 10 points and Monaco is in second place with 7 points.

Trabzonspor holds the third position with 6 points and the Red Stars are last. The Black Sea representatives, who have no chance of being group leaders, will play the play-off round matches in the tournament if they finish second in the group.

If Trabzonspor emerges third in the group, they will continue on their way through the UEFA European Conference League play-off round.