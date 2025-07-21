Fenerbahçe will face Dutch giants Feyenoord in the third qualifying round of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, with the first leg set for early August in Rotterdam and the return leg a week later in Istanbul.

The draw, made Monday at UEFA’s Nyon headquarters, sets an electric tone for a clash steeped in narrative, not least due to Feyenoord’s manager Robin van Persie, a former Fenerbahçe star, returning to Istanbul in a coaching role.

The two-legged affair will decide who advances to the Champions League playoff round, the final gateway before the lucrative group stages.

The loser moves into the Europa League playoffs, guaranteeing continued continental competition.

Fenerbahçe, runners-up in the 2024-25 Turkish Süper Lig, seek to build on their solid domestic season under the stewardship of manager Jose Mourinho.

Their squad boasts a blend of international experience and emerging talent, with firepower from stars like Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic.

Home advantage at the vibrant Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium looms large for the second leg.

Feyenoord, Eredivisie champions in 2022-23, have flourished under Van Persie.

The Dutch side is a blend of disciplined defense and high-energy pressing, spearheaded by goal threat Santiago Giménez and midfield anchor Quinten Timber.

Van Persie’s intimate knowledge of Fenerbahçe and Istanbul’s fervent fans adds an emotional edge to the encounter.

This fixture marks the first competitive European meeting between the two clubs.

Van Persie, who scored 36 goals in 87 appearances during his 2015-16 season at Fenerbahçe, will face a passionate crowd eager to test the Dutchman turned coach.

Fenerbahçe's Robin van Persie (C) and Feyenoord's Rick Karsdorp vie for the ball during the Group A Europa League match between Feyenoord and Fenerbahçe at De Kuip stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo)

Tactically, Fenerbahçe are expected to adopt a cautious approach in Rotterdam, aiming to absorb Feyenoord’s high press and hit on counters.

Back home, they will push to control possession and exploit the intimidating atmosphere. Feyenoord’s aggressive style in the first leg could prove decisive, relying on swift midfield transitions and clinical finishing.

The stakes are high as progression means a shot at Champions League glory and its lucrative rewards, while defeat still offers a Europa League lifeline.

For Feyenoord, it’s a chance to cement their rise in Europe and for Van Persie to prove his managerial mettle on a big stage.