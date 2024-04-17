Fenerbahçe and Olympiacos approach the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarterfinal with the tie quite balanced.

While holding a slim 3-2 lead on aggregate, Olympiacos, the visitors, must contend with the home side's newfound momentum following a remarkable comeback in Greece last week.

Despite their recent strong performances in domestic competition, the Yellow Canaries could end the season empty-handed unless fortune smiles on them.

Ismail Kartal's side sits just two points behind league leaders Galatasaray in the Turkish Süper Lig, having amassed an impressive 85 points from 32 matches.

The title race could be decided in their head-to-head clash on the penultimate matchday, with Galatasaray playing host on that crucial occasion.

Currently, Kartal's main focus lies on extending their Conference League journey, especially after the impressive display of resilience at the Karaiskakis Stadium last week.

Facing a daunting 3-0 deficit after 57 minutes, Fenerbahçe seemed destined for a lopsided second leg.

However, their spirited comeback brought them within one goal just 17 minutes later.

Despite losing four of their last six European matches, Fenerbahçe have a chance to set up a showdown with either Aston Villa or Lille, pending a home victory.

On the other hand, Olympiacos head to Kadiköy, aiming to secure their first-ever semifinal appearance in the UEFA competition.

After dropping into this tournament and finishing third behind West Ham United and Freiburg in their Europa League group, Olympiacos capitalized on the opportunity.

With four wins and 12 goals in their last five fixtures since February, Jose Luis Mendilibar's side notably recorded 1-0 and 6-1 away victories over Ferencvaros and Maccabi Tel Aviv, respectively.

Their domestic campaign has been less impressive, with Mendilibar's team currently sitting six points behind the league leaders in fourth place, though they do have a game in hand.

However, unlike their opponents, Olympiacos had the weekend off from domestic fixtures, raising the question of whether the additional rest could give them an edge.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu is expected to replace the injured Jayden Oosterwolde in the Fenerbahçe lineup for this match.

Although Rodrigo Becao was also forced off due to injury in the first leg, the center-back was able to make the substitutes' bench three days later.

Fred was only a substitute in the previous match, but the Brazilian international is likely to start in this game.

Mendilibar has recently favored a 4-4-2 formation, so it would not be surprising if Olympiacos fielded a similar lineup.

However, Panagiotis Retsos is suspended after receiving his third yellow card and could be replaced by Andreas Ndoj due to several other center-backs being injured.

Vicente Iborra and Andre Horta are both options if Mendilibar chooses to add a third midfielder to his team.

Fenerbahçe and their Greek rival Olympiakos have faced off three times to date.

Olympiakos emerged victorious in both matches played between the two teams in the same group during the UEFA Europa League 2021-2022 season, with scores of 3-0 in Istanbul and 1-0 at home.

This season, the Greek side once again triumphed in the reverse leg of the Conference League quarterfinals.