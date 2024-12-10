Fenerbahçe will host Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a crucial Europa League group stage match at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The Turkish giants, currently sitting 15th in the league phase, will be looking to recover from a rollercoaster start to the competition.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are flying high, sitting joint-top with Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt and in strong contention to advance.

Fenerbahçe's Europa League campaign has been a tale of inconsistency, with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their opening five matches.

Their journey began with a solid 2-1 home win over Union SG, but the Turkish side struggled after that. Three winless games followed, including two draws against Twente and Manchester United, before a 3-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar.

However, Fenerbahçe finally returned to winning ways in matchday five, securing a 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague, with goals from Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyri.

The win lifted them three points clear of last place, reigniting their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds for the third consecutive season.

After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Beşiktaş in the Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe will be eager to return to home turf, where they have won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Still, manager Jose Mourinho will have to navigate a growing injury list, with Mert Hakan Yandaş and Jayden Oosterwolde sidelined, and Fred suspended for this clash.

In contrast, Athletic Bilbao head into the match full of confidence.

Ernesto Valverde's side, competing in European competition for the first time since the 2017-18 season, have been in excellent form.

After a 1-1 draw against Roma, Athletic dispatched AZ Alkmaar, Slavia Prague, and Ludogorets, followed by a dominant 3-0 win over Elfsborg.

With 13 points from their opening five matches, they are well-positioned to advance to the last 16.

Bilbao’s momentum has been impressive domestically as well, with five consecutive victories, including wins over Real Madrid and Villarreal.

With an unbeaten run spanning 11 matches across all competitions (W8, D3), they head to Türkiye brimming with confidence.

Athletic’s only injury concern is midfielder Ander Herrera, who will miss his third consecutive match due to a hamstring issue.

In better news for the Basque side, goalkeeper Unai Simon has recovered from injury and will be expected to start after his return in the last European outing.

Forward Nico Williams is also set to return to the starting lineup, while coach Valverde may opt for changes, including spots for Andoni Gorosabel, Mikel Jauregizar, and Adama Boiro.

For Fenerbahçe, midfielder Ismail Yüksek is likely to replace Fred in the starting XI, while Bright Osayi-Samuel, Sebastian Szymanski, and En-Nesyri could all feature prominently.

Fenerbahçe also welcome the potential return of defender Çağlar Söyüncü, who has been sidelined for four matches due to injury, and could slot straight into the backline.

As the two teams prepare to square off in what promises to be an intense and high-stakes encounter, Fenerbahçe will look to capitalize on their home advantage while aiming to rebound from a tough domestic defeat.

Meanwhile, Athletic will be eager to maintain their winning streak and strengthen their position at the top of the group.