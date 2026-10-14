Fenerbahçe suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as the English side delivered a ruthless attacking display at Villa Park to secure its second consecutive victory in the competition.

The heavy defeat left the Turkish giants with just one point from their opening two matches, while Aston Villa moved to six points after maintaining its perfect start to the league phase.

Aston Villa took control early and broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Matteo Guendouzi's attempted headed clearance fell to Manzambi, whose shot deflected off Milan Skriniar and into the net.

Fenerbahçe responded with a brief spell of attacking pressure. Oğuz Aydın saw his effort deflected behind for a corner in the 14th minute before Vedat Muriqi forced goalkeeper Suzuki into a save with a header from a tight angle.

However, the hosts doubled their advantage in the 31st minute when Boubacar Kamara won possession in midfield and released Jackson, who fired a precise shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Fenerbahçe came close to pulling a goal back three minutes later, but Oğuz Aydın struck the crossbar after collecting a long pass from İrfan Can Kahveci.

Jackson struck again in the 39th minute, combining with Ross Barkley before curling an effort into the far corner to send Aston Villa into halftime with a commanding 3-0 lead.

The hosts continued their dominance after the break and were awarded a penalty in the 67th minute when İsmail Yüksek brought down Manzambi inside the area.

Barkley converted the spot kick a minute later to make it 4-0.

The midfielder added his second goal in the 72nd minute after Mbaye cut the ball back from the left byline, with Barkley's effort taking a deflection off Bartuğ Elmaz before finding the net.

Fenerbahçe struggled to mount a meaningful comeback, although Oğuz Aydın tested Suzuki with a long-range effort in the 85th minute.

Aston Villa completed the rout in the 90th minute when Alysson broke into the penalty area from the right and squared the ball for Tammy Abraham, who finished from close range to seal the 6-0 victory.

The result handed Fenerbahçe a crushing setback in its Champions League campaign, while Aston Villa strengthened its position with two wins from two matches.