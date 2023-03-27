Fenerbahçe have reportedly entered the final stages of negotiations with Enner Valencia's representative to secure the prolific goal-scorer's services in Kadiköy beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Ecuadorian has been a talismanic presence for the Yellow Canaries this season, outshining the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Joao Pedro with his clutch contributions of the most crucial goals at the most critical moments.

Rumors and updates that have been circulating have been keeping fans on the brink of anticipation as the much-awaited news is said to be arriving any moment now.

According to reports, Fenerbahçe have upped the ante by offering Valencia a two-year contract, surpassing their initial one-plus-one-year proposal.

The Istanbul giants have sweetened the deal even further by significantly increasing Valencia's annual salary to an impressive 1.7 million euros ($1.83 million), plus lucrative bonuses.

Valencia has been ardently anticipating further salary increases, particularly in light of the recent $2.5 million offer extended to him by Brazilian Serie A side Internacional.

Despite the alluring offer, the Ecuadorian appears to remain steadfast in his commitment to Fenerbahçe, turning a deaf ear to the proposal.

Although the actual date and time are yet to be determined, the Fenerbahçe management is reportedly eager to finalize the deal before the upcoming derby match against Beşiktaş.

The Ecuadorian skipper as been an absolute force to be reckoned with for Fenerbahçe this season, having made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring an impressive 29 goals and providing four assists.