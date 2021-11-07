Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Sunday.

Irfan Can Kahveci missed the chance to take the lead for Fenerbahce as he could not score a penalty in the 33rd minute.

But Kayserispor drew first blood with Dimitrios Kolovetsios' goal in the 39th minute.

In the second half, fans at the Ulker Stadium in Istanbul expected their team to equalize but Kayserispor's Mario Gavranovic shattered their dreams with his goal in the 61st minute.

Falling back 2-0, the Yellow Canaries clawed back with Miha Zajc scoring in the 85th minute, giving their fans hope.

The scores leveled after a late penalty goal by Mesut Özil in the 99th minute.

Fenerbahçe have not won a game in their last four Süper Lig matches.

The Istanbul club, which won the Süper Lig title in 2014, are placed 7th in the standings with 20 points. Trabzonspor top the table with 30 points.

Earlier in the day, Fenerbahçe's rival Galatasaray also settled for a draw, against Fatih Karagümrük.