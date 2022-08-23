Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe beat Adana Demirspor 4-2 to go top in the Süper Lig on Monday.

Enner Valencia drew first blood after scoring from a penalty in the 20th minute at the Ülker Stadium in Istanbul.

Valencia scored his sixth goal in three league matches in the 41st minute and the first half ended 2-0.

The Yellow Canaries didn't slow down in the second half as Miha Zajc netted his team’s third goal in the 47th minute.

Younes Belhanda took one back for Demirspor with a penalty goal in the 56th minute.

When Artem Dzyuba scored another one for the Adana club 10 minutes later, it seemed to have started to turn the tide, but Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskyi’s red card in the 82nd minute didn't help Adana Demirspor's chances.

Just a minute later, Fenerbahce's Ezgjan Alioski scored and made it 4-2 for the hosts.

Fenerbahçe took over the top spot in the league standings with seven points. It is ahead of Başakşehir, Beşiktaş and Gaziantep, who all have seven points each, on goal difference. Adana Demirspor is placed sixth with six points.