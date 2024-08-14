Jose Mourinho’s bid to guide Fenerbahçe into the revamped Champions League hit a snag on Tuesday when the Turkish side was ousted by Lille in the third qualifying round.

Lille clinched a 3-2 aggregate victory after Jonathan David converted a penalty in the 118th minute of the second leg, ending the match 1-1 after extra time.

Fenerbahçe had taken the lead with a Bafode Diakite own-goal in the 90th minute of the second leg, forcing extra time after Lille won the first leg 2-1.

Hired in June on an $11 million annual salary, Mourinho was tasked with leading Fenerbahçe to their first Turkish league title since 2014 and securing a place in the expanded 36-team Champions League group stage.

Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner with Porto and Inter Milan, saw his hopes dashed as Fenerbahçe now shifts focus to the UEFA Europa League.

In a dramatic match at Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex, Fenerbahçe failed to capitalize on clear chances.

Despite their efforts, including two shots that hit the post and several key saves by Lille's goalkeeper, the match ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time.

David's late penalty secured Lille’s advancement to the playoff round.

Mourinho used all available offensive options, introducing Youssef En-Nesyri and Cenk Tosun in the second half and switching to a two-forward formation.

Despite his tactical adjustments and a late equalizer, Fenerbahçe could not overcome Lille’s defense.

The passionate Fenerbahçe supporters gave their team a strong boost throughout the match, creating an electric atmosphere at the stadium.

Their chants and cheers persisted even as the team bowed out of the Champions League.

Looking ahead, Mourinho is expected to rotate his squad for Fenerbahçe’s Super League match against Göztepe, with some players set to rest.

The availability of Ferdi Kadıoğlu, who is recovering from a hamstring strain, remains uncertain for the upcoming match.