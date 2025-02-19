Fenerbahçe march into Brussels with one foot in the Europa League last 16, carrying a commanding 3-0 first-leg lead over Anderlecht in Thursday’s playoff decider at Lotto Park.

With a place in the knockout rounds at stake, the Turkish giants are in pole position to advance, setting up a potential clash with either Rangers or reigning Conference League champions Olympiacos.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been relentless, riding a 14-game unbeaten streak since their last loss on Dec. 11.

Three days after dismantling Anderlecht in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe kept the momentum rolling with a 3-1 win over Kasımpaşa, keeping pace in the Turkish Super Lig title race. Their next domestic test?

High-stakes derby

Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko wasted no time asserting control in the first leg, both finding the net before Youssef En-Nesyri sealed the win with a second-half strike.

Fenerbahçe's Edin Dzeko (R) and Anderlecht's Lucas Hey vie for a ball during the Europa League match at the Ülker Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Now, the Yellow Canaries aim to complete the job and win both legs of a European knockout tie for the first time since 2006-07.

History is on their side: they’ve won four and drawn one of their last five meetings with Anderlecht.

For Anderlecht, the uphill battle is steep.

Only one team in Europa League history has overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit – Valencia in 2013-14 against Basel.

Les Mauves et Blancs did bounce back from their Istanbul nightmare with a 1-0 win over Charleroi, but pulling off a miracle against a battle-hardened Fenerbahçe is a different challenge altogether.

A fourth straight Europa League defeat would be their longest losing streak in the competition.

Anderlecht will be without Kasper Dolberg (knee), Yari Verschaeren (groin) and Mario Stroeykens (ankle).

Luis Vazquez, who has netted twice in the Europa League, is likely to step in up front, supported by Anders Dreyer, Cesar Huerta and either Thorgan Hazard or Tristan Degreef.

Veteran defender Jan Vertonghen could return after watching from the bench last weekend.

Fenerbahçe have their own injury concerns.

Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao are out for the season, while Dominik Livakovic (thigh), Diego Carlos, Çaglar Söyüncü and Alexander Djiku (all muscle issues) remain sidelined.

Sofyan Amrabat has been deployed in central defense alongside new arrival Milan Skriniar, with Levent Mercan or Yusuf Akçiçek likely to fill in.

Up front, Dzeko enters in red-hot form, having scored in three straight Europa League starts.

The 38-year-old aims to extend his streak alongside En-Nesyri, who leads Fenerbahçe with 23 goals across all competitions.