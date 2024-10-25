Fenerbahçe boss Jose Mourinho was sent off during Thursday's match as his new team drew 1-1 against his former club Manchester United, prolonging the English side's search for a Europa League victory.

United have drawn all three of their European games this season and a point does little to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

Christian Eriksen fired a depleted United in front in the 15th minute, but Fenerbahçe had the better of the chances and got their reward when Youssef En-Nesyri equalized early in the second half.

United have three points after drawing their opening three games in the competition while unbeaten Fenerbahçe have five points.

Players of Fenerbahçe celebrate after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League football match between Fenerbahçe and Manchester United in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 24, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Thursday's draw leaves United languishing in 21st of the 36-team table and with their chances of securing a top-eight finish to progress directly to the last 16 fading.

Fenerbahçe sit 14th, with a top-24 finish enough to qualify for the playoff stage.

United were without 10 players, including captain Bruno Fernandes, due to suspension or injury.

Ten Hag said the players available to him were still capable of getting the job done but their failure to do so means United have not won a European game for a full year.

In Fernandes' absence, defender Noussair Mazraoui started in an unfamiliar attacking midfield role and had a part to play in an impressive opening goal.

Manuel Ugarte dispossessed former United midfielder Fred to launch a counter-attack that involved Alejandro Garnacho and Mazraoui before Joshua Zirkzee teed up Eriksen to blast home from the edge of the area.

Marcus Rashford was inches away from doubling the visitors' lead with a low shot that clipped the outside of the post after a jinking solo run.

However, for the third time in three Europa League matches, Ten Hag's men failed to build on taking the lead.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (C) and players walk off the pitch at the end of the UEFA Europa League football match between Fenerbahçe and Manchester United in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 24, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Ugarte has struggled to establish himself since arriving in a 50 million pound ($65 million) deal from Paris Saint-Germain in August.

But the Uruguayan showed the defensive awareness that attracted United's interest with a brilliant goal-saving challenge to deny Dusan Tadic a tap in.

United also needed an excellent double save from Andre Onana to parry two En-Nesyri headers to protect their lead at half-time.

It was wiped out within four minutes of the restart as more sloppy defending allowed En-Nesyri to head in Allan Saint-Maximin's inviting cross.

Fenerbahçe were furious moments later when penalty appeals for a foul on Bright Osayi-Samuel were waived away.

Mourinho took his protestations too far as he was dismissed by experienced French referee Clement Turpin.

Fenerbahçe coach Jose Mourinho reacts after being shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin during the UEFA Europa League football match between Fenerbahçe and Manchester United in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 24, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

The Portuguese coached United between mid-2016 and late 2018.

The closing minutes were largely uneventful, although United substitute Antony had to be taken off on a stretcher, adding to their mounting injury concerns.

There remains plenty of time for United to dig themselves out of trouble with five more favorable-looking Europa League fixtures to come against PAOK, Bodo Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Rangers and FCSB.

However, whether Ten Hag will still be in charge for all of those fixtures remains a major doubt after winning just four of United's opening 12 games of the season.