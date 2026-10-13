Fenerbahçe will aim to end their winless run in the UEFA Champions League when they visit Aston Villa on Wednesday, with both teams looking to build momentum in the competition’s league phase.

The Turkish side travel to Villa Park for their second league-phase match after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Roma in Istanbul. Aston Villa, meanwhile, began with a 3-2 victory over Club Brugge and will look to maintain their perfect start in Europe.

Fenerbahçe head into the contest in encouraging domestic form after beating Rizespor 3-0 in the Turkish Super Lig. The victory left Ismail Kartal’s side fourth in the standings with 13 points, while their 19 goals made them the league’s leading scorers at this stage of the season.

Villa have had a more difficult start to their Premier League campaign. Unai Emery’s team drew 2-2 with Brentford in their most recent match, leaving them 15th with five points after six games, having recorded one win, two draws and three defeats.

Despite their domestic struggles, the English side have made a strong start in Europe and will take confidence from their impressive home record in continental competition.

Eight-game jinx

Fenerbahçe have struggled to find consistency in the Champions League, going eight matches without a victory and losing five of them. They have also frequently fallen behind before halftime, losing at the interval in eight of their last 10 matches in the competition.

Their visit to Villa Park presents an opportunity to reverse that trend against an opponent who have won all three previous meetings between the clubs.

Fenerbahçe have played 307 matches in European competitions, recording 122 wins, 68 draws and 117 defeats. They have scored 418 goals and conceded 427.

Wednesday’s fixture will be their 308th European match and their 42nd in the Champions League, where they have won 11, drawn seven and lost 23 of their previous 41 games. The Istanbul club have scored 43 goals and conceded 71 in the competition.

Fenerbahçe are appearing in the Champions League for the seventh time after previously competing in the group stage in 1996-97, 2001-02, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Their most successful campaign came in 2007-08, when Brazilian coach Arthur Zico led them to the quarterfinals. Fenerbahçe eliminated Sevilla in the round of 16 before losing to Chelsea, who advanced to the semifinals.

This season marks their first appearance in the competition’s expanded 36-team league phase, which replaced the traditional group stage.

Historical advantage

The clubs first met in the 1977-78 UEFA Cup first round, when Aston Villa won both legs to advance. They met again in the 2025-26 Europa League league phase, with Villa claiming a 1-0 victory in Istanbul.

The English club have therefore won all three previous encounters and will seek to extend that record on home soil.

Fenerbahçe have faced English opposition 23 times in European competition, recording six wins, four draws and 13 defeats. Manchester United are their most frequent English opponents, with seven meetings, followed by Arsenal with six.

Fenerbahçe have also faced Aston Villa three times, while their European history includes two meetings apiece with Manchester City, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, and one against Newcastle United.

Villa’s home form offers another reason for optimism. They are unbeaten in their last 13 home matches in European competition and have won their last 10.

The English side also have recent continental success behind them. They won the 2025-26 Europa League, finishing second in the league phase with 21 points before eliminating Lille, Bologna and Nottingham Forest on their way to the final.

Villa defeated German club Freiburg 3-0 in the final at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul on May 20 to lift the trophy. They subsequently lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

Guendouzi available

Fenerbahçe have received a boost with midfielder Matteo Guendouzi cleared to play after a disciplinary decision reduced his suspension.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body initially imposed a four-match ban, including two matches suspended, following the club’s Champions League playoff against Olympique Lyonnais. The UEFA Appeals Body subsequently reduced the effective suspension to three matches, subject to a one-year probationary period.

Guendouzi missed Fenerbahçe’s opening league-phase match against Roma on Sept. 10 but is now eligible to feature against Villa. He is expected to partner N’Golo Kante in central midfield.

The Turkish side will be without Jayden Oosterwolde, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, and Mert Müldür, who has a knee problem.

Forwards Vedat Muriqi and Mason Greenwood have been in strong scoring form, with the pair having combined for 13 goals this season. Both are expected to play important roles as Fenerbahçe look to exploit Villa’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Villa's injury concerns

Emery will be without several players for the European fixture, including Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Cisse, Leon Goretzka and Brian Madjo, who are all dealing with injuries.

George Hemmings and Matteo Ruggeri are also fitness doubts. If Ruggeri is unavailable, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be called upon at left-back.

Nicolas Jackson is expected to lead Villa’s attack, while captain John McGinn is likely to operate in a wide position.

Villa will hope their European form can provide a lift after an inconsistent start in England’s top flight. With a home match against Viking and a Premier League trip to Manchester City also approaching, Emery’s side will be eager to collect another three points before a demanding run of fixtures.

Emery prepares for fourth meeting with Fenerbahçe

Wednesday’s match will be the fourth time Emery has faced Fenerbahçe as a coach.

His first encounters came during the 2012-13 Champions League qualifying playoffs, when he was in charge of Spartak Moscow. The Russian side won the first leg 2-1 at home before drawing 1-1 in Istanbul on Aug. 29, 2012, to secure a place in the group stage.

Emery left Spartak later that year before facing Fenerbahçe again with Aston Villa in January 2026, when the English club won the Europa League meeting between the sides.