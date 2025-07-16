Fenerbahçe will begin their 2025-26 preseason campaign on Thursday with a friendly against Portuguese side Portimonense at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.

The match marks the start of Jose Mourinho’s full preparations for what the club hopes will be a title-winning season.

The Istanbul giants, who finished second in the Süper Lig last season and competed strongly in Europe, are using the Portugal camp to integrate new signings, test tactical ideas and sharpen player fitness.

This match is not just a tune-up – it’s a litmus test for what Mourinho’s project could become.

Among the fresh faces set to make their unofficial debuts are Archie Brown and goalkeeper Tarık Çetin.

Both have impressed in training and could earn their first minutes in a Fenerbahçe shirt.

Another player to watch is Ognjen Mimovic. Signed during last season’s winter break but immediately loaned out, the young defender is finally expected to wear the Fenerbahçe jersey for the first time.

Notably absent will be Jhon Duran, the high-profile Colombian forward whose arrival in Portugal is scheduled for later today.

As a result, he won’t feature in the matchday squad.

Fenerbahçe players during a training session ahead of the Portimonense match, Albufeira, Portugal, July 15, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Rodrigo Becao and Mert Hakan Yandaş remain sidelined with injuries, while Cenk Tosun is being monitored for mild discomfort. His availability will be determined closer to kickoff.

Portimonense, a mid-table team from Portugal’s Primeira Liga, is expected to provide a competitive and tactically disciplined test.

Their emphasis on structured defense and quick counters will offer Mourinho’s side a realistic challenge as they look to refine their style of play.

The Portuguese club is also likely to rotate its squad, giving Fenerbahçe an opportunity to assess different match scenarios.

This friendly is more than just an exhibition. For Mourinho, it’s a chance to evaluate how well new players are blending in, explore formations such as the 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, and experiment with transition play, key features of his managerial identity.

It also provides an early platform for Fenerbahçe’s youth players to impress the coaching staff and stake a claim for regular minutes.

The squad in Portugal includes a blend of senior internationals, new recruits, and academy talent.

From seasoned names like Irfan Can Kahveci, Fred, and Alexander Djiku to exciting additions like Sofyan Amrabat and Youssef En-Nesyri, the depth of this roster underlines the club’s ambition to compete on multiple fronts.

Looking beyond Portimonense, Fenerbahçe’s preseason schedule will feature several more friendlies designed to gradually increase in intensity.

These matches are critical as the team builds rhythm ahead of their Süper Lig opener in August and potential European qualifiers.

Transfer activity is expected to remain a major storyline in the coming weeks, with the club eyeing further reinforcements to bolster their pursuit of silverware.

While the outcome of Wednesday’s friendly may not matter in the standings, it will offer a first real look at how Mourinho intends to shape this team.