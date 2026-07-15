Fenerbahçe continued one of the most ambitious transfer windows in club history by completing the signing of English forward Mason Greenwood from Olympique de Marseille in a club-record deal before unveiling official jerseys for Greenwood, Nathan Aké and Vedat Muriqi ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Turkish giant confirmed the transfer Tuesday after notifying Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that negotiations had begun with Marseille and the player. The move was finalized shortly afterward, with Greenwood set to arrive in Istanbul to complete the remaining formalities.

The 24-year-old signed a four-year contract through June 30, 2030.

Financial details were not officially disclosed by the club, but multiple reports valued the transfer at about €39 million ($44.5 million), payable in three equal installments over three years. Performance-related bonuses could push the overall package beyond €42 million, while Fenerbahçe will also assume FIFA solidarity payments linked to the transfer.

The deal eclipses the club's previous transfer record and will also benefit Manchester United, which retained a sell-on clause when Greenwood joined Marseille in 2024. British media reported United will receive more than €10 million from the agreement.

Greenwood reportedly agreed to a contract worth about €10 million net per season after rejecting more lucrative offers, including interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Spanish club Atlético Madrid had also been linked with the striker before he opted for a move to Istanbul.

Proven scorer arrives in Istanbul

Capable of playing as either a center forward or on the right wing, Greenwood arrives after establishing himself as one of Ligue 1's most productive attackers.

A graduate of Manchester United's academy, Greenwood made his senior debut in 2019 and quickly emerged as one of English football's brightest young talents. He scored 22 Premier League goals in 83 appearances and became the club's youngest scorer in European competition.

After spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Getafe, where he scored eight goals in La Liga, Greenwood completed a permanent move to Marseille in July 2024.

His career flourished in France. He finished as a joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 during the 2024-25 campaign with 21 goals and continued his impressive form the following season. Across two years at Marseille, he scored 37 league goals in 66 appearances and earned a place in the 2025-26 UNFP Team of the Season.

Greenwood has also made one senior appearance for England after progressing through the country's youth national teams.

His move to Fenerbahçe comes after rebuilding his career following legal proceedings in England that ended when charges against him were dropped in 2023.

Fenerbahçe add another marquee signing

Fenerbahçe welcomed Greenwood with a message celebrating the arrival of its newest star.

"We welcome Mason Greenwood to our family and wish him many victories and championships in the yellow and navy blue jersey," the club said.

The signing strengthens a squad assembled to challenge for the Süper Lig title and compete deep into European competition under head coach İsmail Kartal, who returned for a fourth spell in charge this summer.

Greenwood joins a squad that has also added Netherlands international defender Nathan Aké and Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi during a busy offseason.

New jerseys unveiled for three summer arrivals

Shortly after confirming Greenwood's arrival, Fenerbahçe announced supporters can now purchase official match jerseys bearing the names and numbers of the club's three headline signings through Fenerium stores and the club's online shop.

Greenwood will wear the No. 11 shirt, Aké takes No. 15 and Muriqi returns in No. 19.

The launch reflects growing excitement among supporters after an aggressive recruitment campaign designed to strengthen every area of the squad.

Aké joined from Manchester City earlier this month after winning multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups and the Champions League during more than six seasons in England. The versatile defender is expected to bring leadership, composure and top-level European experience to Fenerbahçe's back line.

Muriqi also returned to the club this summer following his move from Mallorca. The Kosovo international previously enjoyed a successful spell with Fenerbahçe and adds aerial strength, physicality and proven scoring ability to the attack.