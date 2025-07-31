Fenerbahçe signaled their intent to dominate both domestically and in Europe, welcoming defensive stalwarts Nelson Semedo and Milan Skriniar to Istanbul on Wednesday as transfer talks near completion.

Portuguese right back Semedo and Slovakian center back Skriniar touched down separately at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, where club officials and enthusiastic fans greeted them ahead of their expected signings.

The high-profile double swoop adds serious experience to Fenerbahçe’s backline as they gear up for the 2025-26 campaign under new leadership.

La Liga and EPL pedigree

Semedo, 31, arrived by private jet and was met by club representatives before heading to his hotel.

The former Barcelona and Wolves defender has made more than 150 Premier League appearances since joining Wolves in 2020, adding to a resume that includes two La Liga titles with Barcelona and two Primeira Liga crowns with Benfica.

Capped 24 times for Portugal, Semedo is lauded for his pace, overlapping runs, and defensive work rate – traits that align with Fenerbahçe’s evolving tactical identity.

Backline reinforcement

Hours later, 30-year-old Milan Skriniar landed accompanied by Fenerbahçe Football Director Devin Özek.

Milan Skriniar (R) being escorted upon his arrival at the Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

As fans gathered outside, Skriniar waved from his car window, stoking anticipation.

A proven leader and physical presence at the back, Skriniar spent six seasons at Inter Milan, making 246 appearances and captaining the side to a Serie A title in 2020-21.

After moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, he featured in 54 matches and brought UEFA Champions League experience to his resume. With 74 caps for Slovakia, he arrives as one of Europe’s most respected central defenders.

The twin arrivals point to a clear strategy from Fenerbahçe’s board: build a defense capable of withstanding both Süper Lig and Europa League challenges.

Talks are underway to finalize terms, with medicals expected in the coming days.

While details remain under wraps, insiders say Fenerbahçe is offering competitive packages to secure both players.

Both players are now in Istanbul, with negotiations nearing the finish line. Fenerbahçe aims to complete the deals ahead of the transfer deadline and officially unveil the pair at a press event later this week.