Fenerbahçe midfielder Ozan Tufan on Tuesday announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“My COVID-19 test today has sadly returned positive. My treatment and isolation process is already underway, and I can’t wait to be back with my team on the field."

“My sincerest thanks to all those who have reached out to me and extended their well wishes,” Tufan wrote on his social media.

Fenerbahçe previously said a player and a staff member tested positive without offering any details. Turkish sports clubs have been refusing to share the names of their members who contracted the coronavirus due to privacy concerns.

Tufan’s announcement comes a day before Fenerbahçe faces city rival and defending champion Başakşehir in an Istanbul derby.

With the squad already thinned out due to several injuries, Tufan’s positive test is likely to cause additional problems for Fenerbahçe coach Erol Bulut.