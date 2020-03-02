Manager Ersun Yanal's contract with Istanbul powerhouse Fenerhahçe was terminated following a mutual agreement, the Süper Lig club announced Sunday.

According to a statement by the club, Yanal will depart after coaching Fenerbahçe for the last time during the Turkish Cup semifinal match on Tuesday against Trabzonspor.

The move comes a week after Fenerbahçe suffered a shocking 1-3 defeat against Galatasaray, losing to its archrival in a league match at its home Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium for the first time since 1999.

Yanal was brought on board in December 2018 with hopes that he could repeat his success in the 2013-2014 season when he led Fenerbahçe to a Süper Lig championship three weeks before the season ended.

Under his leadership, Fenerbahçe managed to only win half of the 54 matches it played, while drawing in 15 and losing in 12 games.

Fenerbahce currently stands at seventh in the Süper Lig, nine points behind leader Trabzonspor.