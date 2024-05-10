Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe have been receiving offers from Arab countries for players, including star striker Edin Dzeko.

With just three weeks left in the Super Lig season, Fenerbahçe, trailing league leaders Galatasaray by six points, has reportedly received offers for its stars from Middle Eastern countries.

The uncertainty surrounding both the management and the head coach for the upcoming season has led to speculation about the potential departure of several foreign players.

According to Turkish news outlet Milliyet's report, offers, particularly from Arab countries, have been made to several players, with Edin Dzeko being a prominent name among them.

It has been suggested that Arab clubs, not yet out in the open, have extended their recent trend of offering astronomical salaries to also include Fenerbahçe players.

As the season comes to a close, Fenerbahçe could witness some surprising departures among its foreign players.