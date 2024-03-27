Fenerbahçe's management is heading to Madrid to secure the services of Çağlar Söyüncü, a talented defender who has impressed since joining on loan during the mid-season break.

Negotiations with Atletico Madrid will focus on reducing the transfer fee for Çağlar, with details of the required fee and negotiations to follow.

The Istanbul-based side are making strides to end their championship drought in the Süper Lig this season while looking to solidify their squad for the future with strategic transfer moves.

The Spanish club, however, is reluctant to part ways with Çağlar, whom they acquired for 2 million euros ($2.17 million) on a six-month loan, setting a minimum transfer fee of 15 million euros.

Despite this, Çağlar is reportedly enjoying his time in Türkiye, particularly with close friends Cengiz Ünder and İrfan Can Kahveci, and is keen to stay in Istanbul.

Looking ahead, Fenerbahçe's management is already planning to integrate Çağlar into the team for the next season.

Additionally, the club is eyeing potential transfers for Ferdi Kadıoğlu and İsmail Yüksek, as they anticipate a need for local players in the upcoming season.

As negotiations progress, Fenerbahçe are hopeful of securing Çağlar's permanent transfer and further bolstering their squad for future success.