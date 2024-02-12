Continuing their journey in the UEFA Europa Conference League and Turkish Cup, Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe have bolstered their squad with two defenders, a midfielder and a forward during the winter transfer period.

Making their first move in the winter transfer window, the Yellow Canaries secured the services of Leonardo Bonucci on a six-month deal.

The Italian defender, who spent the first half of the season with Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga, made seven league appearances and scored a single goal.

Additionally, he featured in three UEFA Champions League matches for the German side.

Bonucci joined Fenerbahçe on a free transfer, announcing that he will hang his football cleats at the end of the season.

Söyüncü incoming

Fenerbahçe made another defensive reinforcement by bringing Turkish international Çağlar Söyüncü on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old defender showcased his skills in La Liga with six appearances, two Champions League outings and a single match in the Copa del Rey.

Krunic

Expediting their efforts to bring Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic to the team, Fenerbahçe struck a deal with AC Milan during the winter transfer window.

The 30-year-old midfielder was sought after by coach İsmail Kartal since the start of the season.

Krunic, who had 10 Serie A and four UEFA Champions League appearances for Milan, joined Fenerbahçe on loan with an option to buy.

Mor departs, Dursun returns

Fenerbahçe, having loaned out Turkish international Umut Nayir to Pendikspor, reinforced their forward line with the return of former player Serdar Dursun.

Dursun, who started the season with Fenerbahçe and later moved to Fatih Karagümrük, played 22 Süper Lig and two Turkish Cup matches, scoring six times.

Fenerbahçe secured Dursun's services on loan until the end of the season, while Emre Mor moved to Fatih Karagümrük on loan due to his prolonged absence from the team due to injury.

Crespo to Rayo

Following the acquisition of Rade Krunic, Fenerbahçe loaned out Miguel Crespo to Rayo Vallecano in Spain with an option to buy.

Crespo, who played 10 Süper Lig matches, three UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers and five group-stage matches, found the back of the net once and provided one assist.

Akaydin joins Fatih Terim

Filling in for the injured Rodrigo Becao and Alexander Djiku, Turkish defender Samet Akaydin completed a move to Panathinaikos in Greece with an option to buy.

Akaydin, who featured in 10 Süper Lig matches and one UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier, was not named in the UEFA list for the group stage matches.

Henrique returns to Brazil

Lincoln Henrique, who was loaned from Santa Clara in Portugal last season, joined Bragantino in Brazil on loan.

Despite missing the first half of the season due to injury, Henrique made an impact upon his return, scoring once and providing one assist in a Turkish Cup match against Adanaspor.

Fenerbahçe also loaned out midfielders Bartuğ Elmaz to Sivasspor and Tiago Çukur to Ümraniyespor.