Fenerbahçe took decisive steps to strengthen their squad during the winter transfer window by signing France international midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and re-signing experienced goalkeeper Mert Günok, targeting greater balance, intensity and leadership as the title race enters its decisive phase.

Guendouzi, 26, joined the Istanbul club on a 4.5-year contract, becoming the centerpiece of Fenerbahçe’s midfield plans for both the short and long term.

The transfer was finalized shortly after the midfielder completed a full 90-minute appearance for Lazio in Serie A, underlining his immediate match fitness.

The French midfielder had been a regular for Lazio this season, making 16 league appearances and one Italian Cup outing, contributing two goals while operating as a high-energy central presence.

His arrival is expected to address Fenerbahçe’s need for a midfielder capable of sustaining tempo, winning duels and linking defense with attack.

Guendouzi’s career path includes spells across Europe’s top leagues.

After developing in Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, he broke into senior football at Lorient before moving to Arsenal, where he played extensively in his first Premier League season and earned a call-up to the France national team.

Subsequent stints at Hertha Berlin, Marseille and Lazio further established his reputation as a combative and durable midfielder.

The signing places Guendouzi among a select group of French players in Fenerbahçe history, making him the club’s fifth French footballer and the 206th foreign player overall.

It also marks the second transfer under president Sadettin Saran, who assumed office following the September 2025 elections.

In parallel with Guendouzi’s arrival, Fenerbahçe completed the return of Mert Günok, bringing back a familiar figure to reinforce the goalkeeping department.

The 36-year-old signed a 2.5-year deal, returning more than a decade after first establishing himself at the club.

A product of Fenerbahçe’s academy, Günok played for the senior team between 2010 and 2015, winning two Süper Lig titles, two Turkish Cups and two Super Cups during that period.

Mert Günok (C) signs a contract to become a new Fenerbahçe signing, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2025. (DHA Photo)

His return adds experience and continuity to the squad, particularly valuable during the pressure of the season’s final stretch.

Günok will wear the No. 34 jersey, a number associated with his earlier success at the club, and is expected to play both a competitive and mentoring role within the squad.

Fenerbahçe had earlier opened the winter window by signing Anthony Musaba from Samsunspor and signaled that further additions remain possible as they refine the squad’s structure.